Buddy Daddies: The perfect duo of assassins turned Papas

Buddy Daddies is an anime that tells a heartwarming story of two assassins and a little girl named Miri who unexpectedly entered their lives. Although they are polar opposites, Kazuki and Rei work together to create a home for themselves, with Miri being the centre of it all.

The anime's success is partly due to the development of the characters, particularly Kazuki and Rei, and their evolving dynamic. As the series progresses, fans can see how their relationship transforms from mere work partners to becoming the best of buddies and even parental figures to Miri.

The Evolution of a Family: Kazuki, Rei, and Miri in Buddy Daddies

At the beginning of the series, Kazuki and Rei are two assassins who are tasked to take care of a spirited little girl named Miri. Despite not knowing what to do with the child, they were determined to protect her and give her a safe home.

As the story progresses, Kazuki and Rei gradually learn to balance each other out as they navigate their new roles as parents. Kazuki takes on the responsibility of cooking, cleaning, and budgeting for the family, while Rei takes on the role of playing with Miri and indulging her snack cravings.

Together, they create a family that is different from the conventional ones we see in anime. Their story shows that love and family can come in various forms and can be found in the most unexpected places.

The Growing Popularity of Buddy Daddies: A Heartwarming Anime

Buddy Daddies has quickly become one of the most talked-about anime of the season since its release in January 2023. Fans are drawn to the story's heartwarming nature, and the relationship between Kazuki, Rei, and Miri is one of the most significant draws of the show.

The anime's success can also be attributed to its strong character development. Kazuki and Rei's dynamic continues to evolve, and their relationship with Miri adds depth to the show.

The Debate: Is Buddy Daddies a BL Anime?

As the popularity of Buddy Daddies grows, some fans have started shipping Kazuki and Rei together, wondering if the show is heading towards a BL (Boys Love) storyline. However, looking at their dynamic, it's clear that they are more than just work partners and roommates.

While some fans may want to see them as a couple, the anime has not shown any romantic hints between the two. Additionally, Kazuki has already had a girlfriend in the past, and Rei is a reserved character who keeps to himself.