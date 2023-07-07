Censorship in Mushoku Tensei Season 2 sparks heated debate among fans

Mushoku Tensei fans are in for a wild ride as the anime returns with its highly anticipated second season. Rudeus, the beloved protagonist, is gearing up for more thrilling adventures, but the season two premiere came with a controversial twist that left some fans disappointed. Censorship reared its ugly head, and the fandom is buzzing with mixed reactions. Mushoku Tensei returns with season two, but controversy arises due to censorship. Fans express mixed reactions to altered scenes in the anime.(Studio Bind)

For those who missed the news, Mushoku Tensei made its triumphant comeback to television screens this month, diving right into the action of season two. Viewers were thrilled to reunite with the show's major characters, going beyond Rudeus's journey. However, one particular scene involving the slimy Darius Ganius has sparked controversy.

In the anime, the second season of Mushoku Tensei portrays Darius holding a young girl dressed in revealing attire while stroking her back. The discomfort of the young girl is palpable, leaving viewers with an unsettling feeling. But here's the kicker: the original, unedited episode took things even further. The raw footage showcased Darius engaging in inappropriate touching, making the scene even more disturbing.

Unfortunately, only fans in Japan who subscribed to uncensored platforms had access to the unedited version. Streaming platforms outside of Asia received the censored scene, leaving many viewers unaware of the more explicit content. While some platforms in Asia managed to obtain the original footage, popular sites like Crunchyroll offered the censored version.

Naturally, the censorship issue has sparked a heated debate among fans. Some expressed their disappointment, feeling that the edited scene detracted from the authenticity and impact of the storytelling. Others, however, were grateful for the intervention, considering the sensitive themes surrounding Darius's interest in underage individuals.

Mushoku Tensei tackles complex and challenging themes, and Darius's storyline is undeniably horrific. The anime's decision to address these difficult topics is commendable, but the censorship has polarized the fandom.

If you haven't caught up with Mushoku Tensei yet, you can stream the anime on Crunchyroll, where all of the first season is available. Additionally, Seven Seas offers the English translation of the Mushoku Tensei light novel series, allowing fans to delve deeper into the world of Rudeus and his magical adventures.

With its unique premise and intriguing storyline, Mushoku Tensei continues to captivate audiences. Whether you support or oppose the censorship, one thing is for certain: Rudeus's journey through a world of swords and magic is far from over. Prepare yourself for a fantastical and dangerous adventure as Rudeus seeks redemption in this wondrous realm.

