Chainsaw Man manga heats up with electrifying 'Chainsaw Motorcycle' web game

Chainsaw Man fans, brace yourselves for an electrifying ride as the manga's latest release comes with an adrenaline-pumping surprise. While the anime's fate hangs in the balance, the manga's creator, Tatsuki Fujimoto, is cranking up the excitement with a free web game that puts you right in the heart of the action. Chainsaw Man manga's creator Tatsuki Fujimoto amps up excitement with a free web game, featuring a thrilling "chainsaw motorcycle" escape scene from the series.(Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media)

The web game reenacts the scene where Denji and Asa Mitaka find themselves fleeing from the Falling Devil. Riding a motorcycle to escape the depths of hell, Denji pulls off a jaw-dropping move – transforming the bike into a "chainsaw motorcycle." Now, you can take the wheel of this machine in the upcoming web game, reliving the heart-pounding moment.

Chainsaw Man: Hit the gas on the chainsaw motorcycle

The web browser game drops alongside the manga's fifteenth volume. As fans await news about the anime's continuation by MAPPA, this thrilling game offers a taste of the high-octane energy that has made Chainsaw Man a sensation among fans.

Though the War Devil's shadow looms large in the manga's narrative, Denji remains at the story's core. Recent events have put him into the role of protector for Nayuta, a young character caught in the crossfire. As Denji copes with his identity as the Chainsaw Man and confronts a government ultimatum urging him to leave his chainsaw days behind, danger lurks around every corner.

For those who are unfamiliar with the series, the official Crunchyroll description describes Chainsaw Man as follows, “Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the “Chainsaw Devil” Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the 'Chainsaw Man': the owner of the Devil’s heart.”

Whether Chainsaw Man's anime returns for a second season or not, fans can rev up their excitement with this heart-racing web game. So, hop on that chainsaw motorcycle and get ready for a ride that will leave you on the edge of your seat!