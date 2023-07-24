Classroom of the Elite mobile game and Season 3 key visual revealed!

A new key visual for Classroom of the Elite Season 3 has been released! The visual was revealed on Sunday at the MF Bunko J Summer School Festival livestream event.

Classroom of the Elite

The third season of Classroom of the Elite will premiere in January 2024. It was originally meant to be released in 2023 but was delayed due to “various circumstances”.

Alongside, the livestream revealed the smartphone game of the Classroom of the Elite franchise. The game is titled Classroom of the Elite ~Merge Puzzle Special Test~ (Yōkoso Jitsuryoku Shijō Shugi no Kyōshitsu e ~Merge Puzzle Tokubetsu Shiken~). It will be released in early 2024, probably around the same time as the Season 3 release.

Classroom of the Elite follows Ayanokoji Kiyotaka, who recently enrolled at Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School. The school is widely known since 100% of its students get admission into a college or find employment.

However, Ayanokoji ends up in class 1-D, the section for problem children. All students are awarded points worth 100,000 yen in cash value by the school. Moreover, the classes employ a laissez-faire policy which allows students to talk, sleep, or do as they wish during the class. But only a month later, Ayanokoji and his classmates learn the truth about their school’s unique system.

Classroom of the Elite anime first premiered in July 2017. After 5 long years, the second season was released last year, in July 2022. Now the next season is slated for January 2024. The second and third seasons will adapt the complete First Year arc from the original light novel.

Classroom of the Elite light novel series was written by Shōgo Kinugasa and illustrated by Shunsaku Tomose. The first volume was published by Kadokawa in May 2015. A sequel series, Classroom of the Elite: Year 2, debuted in 2020. Seven Seas is releasing the novel series and its manga adaptation in English.

