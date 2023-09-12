Dead Mount Death Play: Corpse god returns in Cour 2, promising intense battles and political conflicts!

Adapted from the manga of the same name, the first Cour of Dead Mount Death Play premiered in April 2023, attracting enthusiasts with its compelling plotline. Following the conclusion of the series, fans anxiously awaited more of the Corpse God's adventures.

Dead Mount Death Play, based on the manga written by Ryohgo Narita and Shinta Fujimoto is a reverse isekai anime that follows the story of a corpse god necromancer who uses reincarnation magic to switch bodies with a Japanese high school boy named Polka. (Geek Toys)(Geek Toys)

Dead Mount Death Play recounts the tale of a Corpse God who, following his murder, reincarnates as a boy named Polka Shinoyama. He keeps hoping to lead a peaceful life this time around. However, his new life takes an unwelcome turn as he finds himself in trouble due to numerous threats.

Dead Mount Death Play Cour 2 is scheduled for release on October 9, 2023, on Crunchyroll, delighting fans worldwide. Japanese viewers can catch the anime series episodes on affiliated broadcasting channels like TV Tokyo.

In addition to the film's release date, fans were treated to the official trailer and a new key visual showcasing the main characters in the story.

After viewing the trailer, it's safe to presume that the second season will be replete with intense battles and a rise in political conflicts.

Furthermore, Cour 1 introduced us to Polka, allowing us to witness his character development. The upcoming episodes may provide a deeper understanding of the central protagonist and his new world.

For those fans anticipating the series' second Cour, Corpse God, also known as Polka, will soon make his way through new adventures via Crunchyroll. If you intend to revisit the first season, you can find it on the same anime streaming platform.

Crunchyroll stands as the ultimate destination for anime streaming worldwide, featuring titles such as One Piece, Attack on Titan, and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Accessing Crunchyroll's US catalog offers a distinct advantage. The US boasts nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows, while Hong Kong users have access to fewer than 100 titles.

