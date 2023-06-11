Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 10 releases today - Exact release time and streaming guide

As the battle against the Upper-Rank demons intensifies, Demon Slayer fans eagerly await the release of Season 3 Episode 10. This episode will shift the focus to the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, as she prepares to confront the formidable Hantengu. With Tanjiro and Genya holding their ground against the split-form demons, victory may be within reach.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 10 exact release time:

The episode is scheduled to release on Sunday, June 11th, and will follow the same release schedule as previous episodes. For international audiences, Crunchyroll will be simulcasting the series, with English subtitles available approximately three and a half hours after it airs in Japan.

Date Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 10 Release TIme JST ET PT GMT CET IST June 11, 2023 11:15 PM 7:45 AM 10:45 AM 5:45 PM 7:45 PM 11:15 PM

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 recap:

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 10 will continue the thrilling Swordsmith Village Arc, where Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito emerged victorious in his battle against Gyokko. Muichiro's relentless determination and use of Mist Breathing allowed him to behead his opponent, ultimately overcoming the challenges he faced. Meanwhile, Tanjiro, Genya, and Nezuko found themselves overwhelmed, but were saved just in time by Mitsuri's timely intervention.

What to expect from Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 10?

In this upcoming episode, titled "Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji," viewers will delve deeper into Mitsuri's character. Known for her hearty appetite and her quest for love, Mitsuri's past remains a mystery. However, the opening sequences of the season have highlighted her prominently, indicating that her story will be explored in greater depth. As the series has skillfully developed its supporting characters, it is expected that Mitsuri's struggles and fight will be just as compelling and emotionally charged as Tanjiro's and Muichiro's.

Despite her comedic effect and romantic elements, Mitsuri's battles have been nothing short of epic. Her entrance in the previous episode left a lasting impression, and fans can anticipate another remarkable display of her skills and determination. The release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 Episode 10 on June 11th will undoubtedly showcase Mitsuri's abilities and shed light on her enigmatic past.

As the story continues to unfold, Demon Slayer captivates audiences with its stunning animation, intense battles, and multifaceted characters. With the Love Hashira taking center stage, viewers are in for another exhilarating episode that will further elevate the already high stakes of the series.