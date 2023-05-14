Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6 releases today - Exact release time and streaming guide

The Demon Slayer fandom is abuzz with excitement as the third season of the hit anime series continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling storyline and intense action sequences. The highly anticipated sixth episode of the season, titled "Isn't it supposed to be a pillar," is set to drop on May 14, promising a gripping and emotionally charged viewing experience for fans across the globe.

Demon Slayer Episode 6 exact release time:

Date Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6 Release Time JST ET PT GMT CET IST May 14, 2023 11:15 PM 7:45 AM 10:45 AM 5:45 PM 7:45 PM 11:15 PM

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 5 recap:

In the previous episode, viewers saw protagonist Tanjiro Kamado engage in a fierce battle with an upper-rank demon, while also discovering a new aspect to Genya Shinazugawa, a fellow demon hunter. As episode 6 kicks off, fans can expect to witness Genya's struggle to become a Hashira and earn the respect of his brother Sanemi, while also facing the daunting challenge of battling the powerful Hantengu and his new form, Zohakuten.

What to expect from Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6?

The upcoming episode is expected to dive deeper into the tragic backstory of the Shinazugawa brothers, revealing the heart-wrenching events that led to Genya's transformation into a demon. In a shocking twist, viewers learned in the last episode that Genya's mother turned into a demon, causing the deaths of everyone in the family except for Sanemi. The traumatic event triggered Genya's transformation, but he remains unaware of the full story, leading to a strained relationship with his brother.

As the battle against Hantengu intensifies, Tanjiro and Genya have higher stakes than ever. The upper-rank demon is proving to be a formidable adversary, constantly splitting his body into new forms and regenerating at an alarming rate. When the duo finally catches up to Hantengu, they fail to defeat him, leaving Genya vulnerable to another demon named Sekido, who is hot on their heels.

The episode promises to be an emotional rollercoaster, as viewers witness Genya confront his inner demons while fighting for survival against Sekido. The action-packed battle scenes, coupled with the heart-wrenching backstory of the Shinazugawa brothers, are sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

With the third season of Demon Slayer already receiving critical acclaim for its gripping storytelling and stunning animation, episode 6 promises to be another thrilling installment in the series. Don't miss out on the action and drama as Tanjiro and Genya face their toughest challenge yet in their quest to rid the world of demons. Get ready for an intense viewing experience with Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6.

