Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 8 releases today - Exact release time and streaming guide

The highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 Episode 8 is set to release today, promising more intense action and captivating storytelling for fans of the hit anime series. As Tanjiro and his comrades continue to face the assault on the Swordsmith Village, the upcoming episode is expected to focus on Muichiro's epic battle against Gyokko, potentially leading to a turning point in the ongoing conflict. Get ready for an action-packed episode of Demon Slayer Season 3 as Tanjiro and his team face a crucial battle against Gyokko in the Swordsmith Village. (Ufotable)

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7 recap:

In the previous episode, titled "Awful Villain," viewers witnessed the emergence of Hantengu's ultimate form, Zohakuten, intensifying the already gripping atmosphere of the series. Tanjiro and his companions found themselves locked in a desperate struggle against this formidable new adversary. Meanwhile, Muichiro was trapped in a water prison created by Gyokko, testing his resolve and resourcefulness. However, the upcoming episode holds the promise of an even more thrilling and adrenaline-pumping experience.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 8 exact release time:

Date Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 8 Release Time JST ET PT GMT CET IST May 28, 2023 11:15 PM 7:45 AM 10:45 AM 5:45 PM 7:45 PM 11;15 PM

For those wondering about the release time of Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 8, it is scheduled to air in Japan at 11:15 PM local time on May 28. US viewers can catch the episode at 10:45 AM Pacific Time (PDT), which translates to 1:45 PM Eastern Time (EDT). UK viewers, on the other hand, can enjoy the episode at 6:45 PM British Summer Time (BST). As for the streaming platforms, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll and Netflix, continuing the tradition of making the latest episodes accessible to fans worldwide.

What to expect from Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 8?

In Episode 8, titled "The Mu in Muichiro," fans can expect a deeper exploration of Muichiro's past, including his complex family history and the tragic memories of his twin brother, Yuichiro. The revelations surrounding Muichiro's origins and the awakening of his true strength will undoubtedly set the stage for future battles, creating an atmosphere of anticipation and excitement among viewers.

For those who prefer the English dub, the wait is finally over. The English dub of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 Swordsmith Village Arc is set to premiere on Crunchyroll on Sunday, May 28, at 9:30 PM BST.