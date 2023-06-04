Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 releases today - Exact release time and streaming guide

Get ready for the highly anticipated Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9, where Muichiro's past takes center stage. Mark your calendars for its release on Sunday, June 4th, on Crunchyroll and Netflix. As we eagerly await this thrilling chapter, let's recap the intense events leading up to this episode. Prepare for Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 as Muichiro's past unfolds. It airs on Sunday, June 4th, on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 8 recap:

In the previous episode, Muichiro faced a life-threatening situation after escaping from the water pot but being pierced by poisonous needles. As fish-like demons lurked nearby, Muichiro witnessed Kotetsu's unconscious body in grave danger. Memories of his past flooded his mind, revealing his tragic upbringing and his strained relationship with his twin brother, Yuichiro.

After Amane, the wife of the Demon Slayer Corps' leader, made a proposition to Yuichiro, which he angrily rejected, Muichiro discovered their lineage as descendants of the first Breathing Style swordsmen. Despite Yuichiro's criticism and their argument, Muichiro's determination to help those affected by demons remained strong.

Back in the present, Muichiro used his Mist Breathing technique to swiftly dispatch the fish demons and protect Kotetsu and the swords. He then confronted Gyokko, who unleashed his Blood Demon Art. However, Muichiro easily countered it with his newfound powers.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 exact release time:

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 will be available on Crunchyroll this Sunday, June 4th. Viewers in select Asian regions can also catch it on Netflix, while Japanese fans can tune in to Fuji TV.

Date Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 Release Time JST ET PT GMT CET IST June 04, 2023 11:15 PM 7:45 AM 10:45 AM 5:45 PM 7:45 PM 11;15 PM

What to expect from Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9?

With the release of Episode 9, fans can expect the continuation of the intense battle between Muichiro and Gyokko. The Mist Hashira has proven his strength, but there may still be surprises in store. The upcoming episode is likely to showcase Muichiro's final Mist Breathing Technique, which could turn the tides of the battle.

Additionally, fans will discover the fate of Kotetsu, who was gravely injured in the previous episode. The episode may also introduce Mitsuri Kanroji to the battlefield, as she comes to Tanjiro's aid. Her arrival could lead to thrilling moments and further develop the ongoing storyline.

Make sure to mark your calendar for Sunday, June 4th, when Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 hits the screen. Crunchyroll will be simulcasting the series, with English subtitles available approximately three and a half hours after its initial release in Japan. Brace yourself for the continuation of this enthralling journey as Muichiro's powers and the battle against Gyokko escalate to new heights.