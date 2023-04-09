Demon Slayer Season 3 premieres today: Streaming platform and exact release time details inside

Anime fans, it's time to sharpen your blades and prepare for battle as the highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 is set to make its debut on April 9th, 2023. The new season, also known as the Swordsmith Village Arc, promises to deliver another action-packed adventure featuring the beloved characters of the franchise. While Japanese viewers will be treated to the first episode on its premiere date, fans outside of Japan can tune in to the subtitled version of the release on Crunchyroll. Read on to find out more about the release schedule, episode count, and where you can stream the series. Anime fans, it's time to sharpen your blades and prepare for battle as the highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 is set to make its debut on April 9th, 2023. (Ufotable)

When will Demon Slayer Season 3 be released and where can fans watch it?

Date Time JST ET PT GMT CET IST April 09, 2023 11:15 PM 7:45 AM - 8:30 AM 10:45 AM - 11:30 AM 5:45 - 6:30 PM 7:45 - 8:30 PM 11:15 - 12:00 AM

The eagerly awaited Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3, also known as the Swordsmith Village Arc, is set to make its debut on Sunday, April 9th in Japan, much to the delight of ardent fans across the globe. If you're not located in Japan, you can catch the subtitled version of the release on Crunchyroll from 10:45-11:30 a.m. PT on the same day. Subtitles will be available in a range of languages, including English, Spanish, Castilian, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Arabic, Russian, and Hindi. All episodes of this highly anticipated season will be available exclusively on Crunchyroll for streaming. (Also Read: Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village Arc season 3 arrives on Crunchyroll on April 9!)

What is the release schedule for Demon Slayer Season 3, and how many episodes can viewers expect?

The premiere episode of Demon Slayer Season 3 is expected to be a one-hour special, kicking off what is sure to be an unforgettable season comprising 11 action-packed episodes. Although the exact release schedule is still unknown, a tentative episode schedule has been announced, with Episode 1 slated to air on April 9, 2023, followed by weekly releases of subsequent episodes.

Where can fans of the franchise watch the previous two seasons of Demon Slayer, as well as the Mugen Train movie?

For those who are new to the series or want to catch up on the previous two seasons, the entire series the movie, Mugen Train, is available for streaming on various platforms. Netflix offers the first two seasons with a subscription, while Crunchyroll and Funimation also have all seasons and the movie available for streaming with a subscription. (Also Read: Can't wait for Demon Slayer Season 3? Here's a 2-minute recap of Season 1 and 2)

Can viewers stream Demon Slayer Season 3 on Netflix?

Sadly, despite having the first two seasons available, Netflix will not be streaming Demon Slayer Season 3. To enjoy the latest episodes of the franchise, viewers will need to subscribe to Crunchyroll.