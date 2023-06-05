Discover the ranking system of the Demon Slayer Corps and Tanjiro's place in it

Tanjiro's journey through the ranks of the Demon Slayer Corps has been eventful. As he faces powerful demons and achieves remarkable feats, his promotions reflect his growth. However, understanding the Corps' ranking system is crucial to grasp Tanjiro's place in it.

The Demon Slayer Corps' ranks determine various aspects of a Slayer's life, such as earnings, mission difficulty, and partnerships. Climbing the ranks requires demon slaying and mission completion. The journey begins at Mizunoto, the lowest rank, obtained after surviving the Final Selection exam held in the demon-infested woods of Mount Fujikasane.

There are ten ranks in total, progressing from Mizunoto to Mizunoe, Kanoto, Kanoe, Tsuchinoto, Tsuchinoe, Hinoto, Hinoe, Kinoto, and Kinoe. These ranks are named after the Heavenly Stems, symbolizing the average progression for most Slayers.

Beyond the ordinary ranks lie the Hashira, the pinnacle of the Corps' strength, surpassing even Kinoe. To become a Hashira, a Slayer must achieve the rank of Kinoe and slay 50 demons or be a member of the Twelve Kizuki. The Hashira enjoy special privileges and can request large sums of money. They answer only to the Ubayashiki family, led by Kagaya.

In Season 2, some ranks of the Demon Slayers are revealed. Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke have progressed from Mizunoto to Kanoe due to their remarkable achievements. Murata, who survived a harrowing encounter on Mount Nagumo, also holds the rank of Kanoe. Kanao Tsuyuri, Shinobu's adoptive sister, holds the rank of Tsuchinoto, one rank higher than the aforementioned Slayers. As a Tsuguko, she is expected to succeed her Hashira sister in the future.

Tanjiro's progression through the ranks has been steady, although perhaps slower than expected. The Corps should recognize his remarkable ability to confront the Twelve Kizuki and his role in defeating an Upper-Rank demon after a century. Tanjiro's true capabilities far exceed his current rank, and it is imperative that the Corps acknowledges and appreciates his immense skill and dedication.