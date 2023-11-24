Eren Jaeger's shocking transformation into doomsday Titan explained!

Attack on Titan’s Eren Jaeger who was once a hero, now turned villain, surprised fans with a jaw-dropping transformation into the formidable "Doomsday Titan." This new Titan form, a fusion of his iconic Attack Titan and Founding Titan forms, posed an ultimate challenge for Armin and the Scout Regiment.

Eren Jaeger's shocking transformation into the formidable Doomsday Titan poses a challenge for Armin and the Scout Regiment in the heart-stopping conclusion of Attack on Titan.(MAPPA)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a recent release, the franchise delves deeper into the intricacies of Eren's last and most powerful transformation. The Doomsday Titan, as described by the series, is a Titan that persists even after losing its body, royal blood, and the cataclysmic event known as The Rumbling. This enigmatic creature, speculated to inherit at least the abilities of the Attack Titan, continues to move forward, undeterred, even if what lies ahead is a metaphorical hell.

The grandeur of Attack on Titan's finale is underscored by Eren's ability to eliminate a staggering eighty percent of the world's population through The Rumbling, showcasing the series' penchant for shocking twists. Yet, the resilience of the Scout Regiment ensured the salvation of the remaining twenty percent from the colossal Titans' destructive march. Eren's demise, orchestrated by Mikasa's decisive action, marked the end of an era, stripping the world of Titan powers and leaving the survivors to pick up the shattered pieces.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Attack on Titan's anime finale outshines manga - Here's why

In a post-credits scene, creator Hajime Isayama hints at a cyclic nature to these events, raising speculation about the potential return of Titans in the distant future. The narrative shift of Eren from protagonist to antagonist exemplifies Attack on Titan's willingness to defy expectations, offering fans a rollercoaster of emotions and unexpected twists throughout the series.

As we bid farewell to beloved characters and the series' trademark unpredictability, the Doomsday Titan remains an enduring symbol of the show's commitment to pushing boundaries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON