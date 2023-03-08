Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fifth Plate finally arrives on Toonami

The wait is over for Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma fans as Toonami programming block announced on Monday that it will begin airing the fifth season of the anime on March 18. The show will air at 1:00 a.m. EDT and will be part of a lineup that includes other popular anime series such as My Hero Academia, One Piece, Naruto Shippuden, and Primal.

The Fifth Plate: A Quick Recap

The fifth season of the popular anime series, Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma premiered in April 2020 but had to delay new episodes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show resumed its broadcast from episode one in July 2020. The anime is an adaptation of the manga series of the same name written by Yuto Tsukuda and illustrated by Shun Saeki.

A Look Back at Previous Seasons

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma has been a hit among anime fans since its debut in 2015. The first season aired for 24 episodes from April to September 2015. The second season, Food Wars! The Second Plate aired for 13 episodes starting in July 2016. The third season, Food Wars! The Third Plate, premiered in October 2017, with the second half of the season airing in April 2018. The fourth season, Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fourth Plate, premiered in October 2019 with 12 episodes.

Manga and Streaming Details

The Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma manga launched in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012 and ended in August 2019 after a three-chapter epilogue. The manga has been published in English by Viz Media, with new chapters released weekly on its app and website, and compiled volumes released in print. The series is also available digitally in English on Shueisha's MANGA Plus service. Crunchyroll streamed all series as they aired, and Sentai Filmworks has licensed the anime.

