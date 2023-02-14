From Attack on Titan to Gintama: Top 10 action-packed anime series on MAL

Are you a fan of fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled fighting sequences that keep you on the edge of your seat? If so, then action anime is definitely the way to go! Anime has gifted us with some of the most unforgettable and electrifying fight scenes over the years, from Dragon Ball Z's Goku vs Frieza showdown to One Piece's Monkey D. Luffy vs Admiral Akainu showdown. These epic anime fight scenes are the epitome of fan service for action fans, providing thrilling and exciting viewing experiences. If you're looking for the next big thing in action anime, look no further! This list features some of the best action-packed anime series on MyAnimeList that are sure to satisfy your craving for an adrenaline rush:

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

This fantasy anime follows the story of two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, as they search for the Philosopher's Stone, a powerful artifact that can restore their bodies after a failed attempt to bring their mother back to life. With amazing action scenes and a deep story about love and sacrifice, FullMetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is a must-watch for fans of action and drama.

Bleach

Bleach is an action-packed anime series about a teenage boy named Ichigo who becomes a substitute Soul Reaper. The series features intense and dynamic fight scenes with battles between supernatural creatures. The animation is high quality, with fluid and detailed action sequences. Bleach is a must-watch for fans of intense action, supernatural battles, and intricate worlds, with iconic characters, captivating storylines, and pulse-pounding action scenes.

Gintama

Gintama is a popular action-comedy anime series that has been entertaining fans since its first episode aired in 2006. The show follows the adventures of Gintoki Sakata, a former samurai, and his odd-jobs business. The fight scenes in Gintama are a mix of humour and intense action, making them memorable and a must-watch for fans of action-packed anime.

Attack on Titan

This post-apocalyptic anime follows the story of Eren Yeager and his friends as they try to protect humanity from the Titans, giant humanoid creatures who seem to want to eat people for no reason. With intense action scenes and a deep story about humanity, Attack on Titan is a must-watch for fans of action and drama.

Hunter X Hunter

The series follows the journey of a young boy named Gon Freecss as he trains to become a Hunter, a member of a group of skilled individuals who tackle dangerous tasks such as capturing criminals and finding treasures. The fight scenes in Hunter x Hunter are intense and highly choreographed. The battles are not just about physical prowess, but also about strategy and intellect.

Code Geass

Code Geass is a sci-fi anime set in a future where the Holy Empire of Britannia has conquered most of the world and follows the story of Lelouch, a young man with a mysterious power, as he leads a rebellion against the empire. With its fast-paced action, engaging characters, and complex storyline, Code Geass is a must-watch for fans of the action genre.

Demon Slayer

Kimetsu no Yaiba is a newer addition to the world of action-packed anime, but it has quickly become one of the most popular and highly-regarded series of its kind. The series follows the journey of Tanjiro Kamado, a young man who sets out to avenge the death of his family and turn his younger sister into a demon. The fight scenes in Demon Slayer are stunning, with fast-paced action and stunning visuals that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Kingdom

Kingdom is a historical action-packed anime set in ancient China during the Warring States period. The series follows the journey of a young orphan named Xin, who sets out to become the greatest general in the land and unite the kingdoms under one rule. The fight scenes in Kingdom are epic, with large-scale battles and intense one-on-one duels that will leave you asking for more.

Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 is a unique and action-packed anime series that combines elements of supernatural, comedy, and drama. The series follows a high school student named Shigeo Kageyama, also known as "Mob", who is a powerful psychic with a repressed personality. The fight scenes in Mob Psycho 100 are visually stunning, with imaginative and over-the-top action sequences on top of which the crude humour seems like a cherry on top.

Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga is an action-packed historical anime series that takes place in the 11th century during the height of the Viking Age. The series follows a young warrior named Thorfinn, who is on a quest for revenge against the mercenary leader Askeladd, who killed his father. The fight scenes in Vinland Saga are epic and intense, with choreographed battles that are both brutal and beautiful.