From game to screen: Super Mario Bros. joins Hollywood's gaming craze

Super Mario Bros. is a video game franchise that has captured the hearts of gamers worldwide for decades. With the franchise's iconic characters and unique gameplay, it's no surprise that Hollywood would try to turn it into a blockbuster hit. Fans have been waiting for the animated film adaptation for a while now, and with the final trailer dropping, it's safe to say that the hype is real.

The star-studded cast of the Super Mario Bros. movie

One of the biggest draws of the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie is its star-studded cast. Chris Pratt and Charlie Day are taking on the roles of Mario and Luigi, respectively. Anya Taylor-Joy will play Princess Peach, while Jack Black will voice Bowser. But the cast doesn't stop there. Seth Rogen will voice Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key will play Toad, Fred Armisen will voice Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson will play Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco will play Spike. With such a diverse cast, it's safe to say that the movie will have no shortage of talented voices bringing the beloved characters to life.

Behind the scenes of the Super Mario Bros. movie

Illumination Entertainment, the studio behind the Despicable Me and Minions franchises, is bringing the Super Mario Bros. movie to life. Co-founders Chris Meledandri and Shigeru Miyamoto are leading the project, with Miyamoto serving as co-producer. Meledandri has stated that Miyamoto is heavily involved in the creative process, which is reassuring for fans who are worried about Hollywood adaptations that stray too far from the source material. The script was written by Matthew Fogel, with Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directing.

Worldwide release date of Super Mario Bros. movie

The Super Mario Bros. movie will have a wide release, opening in the U.S. and over 60 markets worldwide on April 5. Fans in Japan will have to wait a bit longer, as the movie won't be released there until April 28 due to a delay. The film is being funded by both Nintendo and Universal Pictures, with Universal distributing the film worldwide.

Super Mario Bros.: From game to movie

The Super Mario Bros. movie is just one example of the gaming industry's growing influence on Hollywood. With the rise of video games as a legitimate form of entertainment, it's no surprise that studios are turning to beloved gaming franchises as sources of inspiration for movies and TV shows. Fans of the Super Mario Bros. franchise can look forward to seeing their favourite characters on the big screen and experiencing their adventures in a whole new way.