From Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 to Horimiya Piece - Here are the most anticipated series of upcoming anime Summer 2023

With summer just around the corner, anime enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the arrival of new shows to spice up their season. A recent poll conducted by My Anime List has shed light on the most anticipated anime titles for Summer 2023, causing waves of excitement among fans.

Anime fans are abuzz with anticipation for the upcoming summer season as new shows are set to premiere. A recent poll conducted by My Anime List has unveiled the most eagerly awaited anime titles for Summer 2023, fueling excitement among fans. (MAPPA)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

My Anime List, a prominent anime-tracking website, gathered votes from its users to determine which shows were generating the most buzz. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, raking in over 280,000 votes topped the list with an overwhelming response. The dark fantasy series has captivated viewers since its debut, and the anticipation for its second season is palpable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the second place, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 secured its position with an impressive 185,000 votes. The isekai (another world) genre has been gaining popularity in recent years, and Mushoku Tensei's compelling storyline has struck a chord with fans.

Surprisingly, Masamune-kun's Revenge claimed the third spot with 84,000 votes, surpassing fan-favorite Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, which followed closely behind with 82,000 votes. The top six contenders were completed by Rent-a-Girlfriend and Horimiya Piece, both of which have cultivated devoted fanbases.

The poll results highlight the mainstream appeal of the selected shows. Jujutsu Kaisen's devoted following eagerly awaits the continuation of its gripping narrative, while the unexpected popularity of Mushoku Tensei demonstrates the growing fascination with isekai storytelling. Despite the immense fanbase of Bleach, it seems that viewers are open to exploring a variety of genres and narratives.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For those anxiously awaiting the start of the summer season, the wait is almost over. The anime industry gears up for the summer cour, commencing in early July, less than a month away. To catch up on these highly anticipated shows, Crunchyroll offers streaming services for fans to binge-watch and prepare themselves for the exciting lineup ahead.

As the countdown to summer begins, the anime fandom eagerly anticipates the premieres of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2, and other highly anticipated titles. With an array of captivating stories set to unfold, this summer promises to be an exhilarating ride for anime enthusiasts worldwide. So mark your calendars, prepare your streaming platforms, and get ready for an unforgettable season filled with anime magic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}