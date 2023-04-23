Horimiya -Piece- anime drops new trailer, fans ecstatic for July 2023 premiere

The upcoming Horimiya -Piece- anime has released a new trailer, giving fans a glimpse of what's to come. The new anime project, set to premiere in July 2023, will adapt the chapters from the manga that were skipped in the original version. The first season aired in 2021, ending after 13 episodes, and managed to adapt the main story from the manga, but some side stories had to be cut. The upcoming Horimiya -Piece- anime has released a new trailer, giving fans a glimpse of what's to come. (©HERO, Daisuke Hagiwara/SQUARE ENIX,)

The Horimiya franchise originated from Hiroki Adachi's (HERO) four-panel comic Hori-san to Miyamura-kun, which was initially published on the author's website. Square Enix later picked up the series and released it as ten volumes under its Gangan Comics imprint in 2008. The Hori-san to Miyamura-kun Omake series was created to compile additional chapters. Eventually, the comic was adapted into an original video animation series.

Under the supervision of HERO, Daisuke Hagiwara adapted the four-panel manga into Horimiya, which was serialized in Monthly GFantasy magazine from 2011 to 2021. The story revolves around Hori, a smart, attractive, and popular girl, and Miyamura, a boring and gloomy boy, as they discover the various facets of people and their stories.

The new anime series, Horimiya -Piece-, will include the chapters that were previously omitted from the manga, including some that predate Hori and Miyamura's relationship. These chapters range from character-focused stories to lighthearted fluff, but they all add depth and vitality to the narrative. The first season of the anime left out some crucial characters, but they play an important role in fleshing out the supporting cast.

Fans of the manga will be excited to see the previously skipped chapters brought to life in the new anime adaptation. Horimiya -Piece- promises to be just as charming and heartwarming as the first season, with new stories and characters to add to the mix. With the same studio and staff working on the project, the animation quality will likely be just as impressive as well.

The concept promotional video "Shuwa Kyun version" gives viewers a sneak peek at the characters and some of the scenes to come, building up the excitement for the premiere in July. Fans of the romantic comedy genre and the Horimiya series won't want to miss this new iteration of the beloved story.