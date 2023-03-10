From light novel to anime: Reign of the Seven Spellblades release date announced

The upcoming anime adaptation of Bokuto Uno's popular light novel series, Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Nanatsu no Maken ga Shihai Suru), has finally released its first promotional video, giving fans a glimpse of what's to come.

Reign of the Seven Spellblades premiere date and main cast announced

According to the announcement, the anime is set to premiere in July 2023. Along with the release date, the staff also revealed the main cast, which includes Atsushi Tamaru as Oliver Horn, Yuka Nukui as Nanao Hibiya, Misuzu Yamada as Michela McFarlane, Hitomi Ohwada as Katie Aalto, Riho Sugiyama as Pete Reston, and Shinsuke Sugawara as Guy Greenwood.

Behind the scenes of Reign of the Seven Spellblades

The series is being directed by Masato Matsune of Chronos Ruler fame at J.C. Staff. Shogo Yasukawa, known for his work on Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma is handling series composition, while Sōta Suwa of Combatants Will Be Dispatched! fame is designing the characters. Kujira Yumemi, known for their work on In the Land of Leadale, is composing the music.

A sneak peek into the story of Reign of the Seven Spellblades

The light novel series, which is published in English by Yen Press, follows Oliver Horn, a young boy who enrols in Kimberly Magic Academy. However, things are not as they seem, and Oliver soon realizes that the academy is full of danger. To survive, he must form a bond with Nanao Hibiya, a katana-wielding girl.

The first volume of the Reign of the Seven Spellblades novel series was published by Bokuto Uno in September 2018 with illustrations by Ruria Miyuki. Since then, the series has become a huge success, with the eighth volume being released on September 10, 2022. The novel series ranked first in the 2020 edition of Takarajimasha's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Manga adaptation by Sakae Esuno

Sakae Esuno, known for his work on Future Diary, launched a manga adaptation of the Reign of the Seven Spellblades novels in Kadokawa's Shōnen Ace magazine in May 2019. The manga adaptation is currently ongoing, with two volumes released so far.

With its impressive cast, talented staff, and gripping storyline, Reign of the Seven Spellblades promises to be an epic fantasy adventure that fans of the light novel and manga series won't want to miss. Mark your calendars for July 2023 and get ready for an unforgettable journey into a world of magic and danger.