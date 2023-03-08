Get ready for an adventure with Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime this fall

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End follows the journey of Frieren, an elf mage who had once embarked on perilous adventures with her comrades to vanquish evil. The story takes place decades after their victory when Frieren is forced to confront her own immortality at the funeral of one of her friends. As she sets out to fulfil the last wishes of her comrades, Frieren embarks on a new adventure, forming valuable new relationships while mourning the ageing and passing of old ones.

The official website for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime recently revealed a new visual, promotional video, staff, cast, and fall premiere for the series. Keiichirō Saitō, who directed Bocchi the Rock!, will helm the anime at Madhouse. Tomohiro Suzuki, who worked on series scripts for ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept., One-Punch Man, and Boogiepop and Others, is in charge of the script. Meanwhile, Reiko Nagasawa. Destiny will design the characters for the anime. The music will be composed by Evan Call, known for his work in Violet Evergarden, Josee, The Tiger and the Fish, and Muv-Luv Alternative.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has received multiple awards and accolades. The manga won the New Creator Prize for the 25th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2021 and the 14th Manga Taisho Award in the same year. It was also nominated for Best Shōnen Manga for Kodansha's 45th and 46th annual Manga Awards in 2021 and May 2022, respectively. In addition, the American Library Association's Graphic Novels & Comics Round Table (GNCRT) included the manga in its top ten list of 2022 Best Graphic Novels for Adults Reading List.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End explores themes of life, death, and friendship in a world of fantasy. Frieren's journey reflects the universal struggle of coming to terms with the ageing and passing of loved ones while finding new relationships and meaning in life. The manga's success and acclaim can be attributed to its compelling narrative, beautiful art, and relatable characters.

Fans of the manga and newcomers alike will be eagerly anticipating the fall premiere of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime. The series promises to bring to life the award-winning story of Frieren, an elf mage confronting the meaning of life in a world of fantasy. With a talented production team and cast, the anime adaptation is sure to be a thrilling and emotional ride.