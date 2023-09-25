Haikyuu! manga artist scores big with special sketch for movie teaser

Fans of the beloved anime series Haikyuu! have reason to celebrate as the show gears up for its grand finale with two thrilling movies. The first of these movies, Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump, is set to hit Japanese theaters on February 16, 2024, marking the beginning of the end for this iconic sports anime.

Haikyuu!, known for its intense volleyball battles and heartwarming character development, wrapped up its fourth season earlier, leaving fans eager for more. Instead of a fifth season, the creators have opted for a spectacular conclusion through two movies that will adapt pivotal moments from Haruichi Furudate's original manga series.

During a special event for the anime, fans were treated to the first trailer and promotional materials for the upcoming movie. In an exciting gesture, series creator Haruichi Furudate shared a special sketch featuring Shoyo Hinata and Kenma Kozume, capturing the excitement surrounding the movie's release.

Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump promises to bring back the familiar voice cast from the anime, ensuring continuity for fans. The movie will be directed and written by Susumu Mitsunaka, with character design by Takahiro Kishida and Takahiro Chiba serving as the chief animation director.

While Japanese fans will get to experience the movie's debut in theatres next year, international release plans have yet to be revealed. However, with Haikyuu's global popularity, fans worldwide can hope for a chance to witness the epic showdown between Karasuno and Nekoma.

For those who haven't had the chance to dive into the world of Haikyuu!, Crunchyroll offers all four seasons of the anime. The series follows the journey of Shoyo Hinata, who, inspired by a pro volleyball player, forms a team in middle school. His determination leads him to high school, where he encounters his rival, Tobio Kageyama. The rivalry sets the stage for intense matches and unforgettable moments.

As Haikyuu! prepares to serve its final ace, fans can relive the excitement and camaraderie that have made it a beloved part of the anime world. Stay tuned for updates on international release dates, and mark your calendars for the beginning of the end with Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump in 2024.

