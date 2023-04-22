Home / Entertainment / Anime / Heavenly Delusion and Hell's Paradise Episode 4 releases today - Know when & where to stream

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Apr 22, 2023 04:13 PM IST

Excitement abounds as Heavenly Delusion and Hell's Paradise air their latest episodes today. Read on to know when and where to stream.

The anime world is buzzing with excitement as two of the most highly anticipated anime series of Spring 2023, Heavenly Delusion and Hell's Paradise, continue to unfold. Fans of the series have been eagerly waiting for the latest episode, and the wait is finally over as Episode 4 releases today. If you're a fan of Heavenly Delusion and Hell's Paradise, you won't want to miss the latest episodes. Read on to know when and where to stream!

Excitement abounds as Heavenly Delusion and Hell's Paradise air their latest episodes today.(Production I.G, MAPPA)
Heavenly Delusion Episode 3 recap

In episode 3 of Heavenly Delusion, Kiruko shares her past with Maru. Five years ago, during an electro-kart race, Kiriko's brother, Haruki, was killed by a man-eater. After trying to defeat it alone, Kiriko pulls Haruki's body out of the monster but he dies. After surgery, Haruki wakes up in Kiriko's body. Later, he meets Maru and tells him the story. Suddenly, a fish monster appears by the window.

What is the exact release time of Heavenly Delusion Episode 4?

DateHeavenly Delusion Episode 4 Release Time
JSTPTETGMTCETIST
April 22, 202310:00 PM6:00 AM9:00 AM1:00 PM3:00 PM6:30 PM

Where to watch Heavenly Delusion Episode 4?

Heavenly Delusion is simulcast on Disney+ for global viewers while US viewers can stream it on Hulu.

Also Read: Heavenly Delusion Episode 3 reveals Kiriko's past and the terrifying consequences of playing hero

Hell's Paradise Episode 3 recap

In episode 3 of Hell's Paradise, Gabimaru shares the story of his village chief who achieved immortality, but Sagiri draws her sword when he frees his hands. They're interrupted by a giant prisoner named Keiun, and Sagiri allows them to fight with Gabimaru's hands bound. Gabimaru manages to kill Keiun and urges Sagiri to continue their mission. They're warned about the dangers of the mission and attacked by human-faced butterflies and centipedes. Gabimaru and Sagiri face a fish-like monster, and they prepare to fight it.

What is the exact release time of Hell's Paradise Episode 4?

DateHell's Paradise Episode 4 Release Time
JSTPTETGMTCETIST
April 22, 202310:00 PM8:30 AM11:30 AM3:30 PM5:30 PM9:00 PM

Also Read: Hell's Paradise Episode 3 delivers violence, horror, and shocking revelations

Where to watch Hell's Paradise Episode 4?

Hell's Paradise is being simulcast on Crunchyroll for global fans, while Netflix will also stream the episode later in the Asia Pacific region, except for Mainland China, Australia, and New Zealand.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 22, 2023
