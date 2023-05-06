Heavenly Delusion and Hell's Paradise Episode 6 releases today - Know when & where to stream

Are you ready for a double treat? The anime world is buzzing with excitement as both Heavenly Delusion and Hell's Paradise are set to release Episode 6 today. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the next installments of these two popular anime series, and the wait is finally over.

Recap of Heavenly Delusion Episode 5

In Heavenly Delusion Episode 5, titled Day of Fate, Kiruko and Maru were hired to guard a passenger on a ferry who wanted to visit a doctor that could make people immortal by attaching monster parts to a human. However, they soon discovered that the monster's body had decomposed, and they decided to go to the location without the passenger.

What is the exact release time of Heavenly Delusion Episode 6?

Date Heavenly Delusion Episode 6 Release Time JST PT ET GMT CET IST May 06, 2023 10:00 PM 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 1:00 PM 3:00 PM 6:30 PM

Heavenly Delusion can be streamed on Hulu for viewers in the US and is available for international viewers on Disney+.

Recap of Hell's Paradise Episode 5

Meanwhile, in Hell's Paradise Episode 5, Sagiri recovers from the butterfly scales' poison, and the group discusses their findings on the island. Gabimaru scouted the island and found samurai flowers, but no Elixir of Life. Senta wants to focus on the mysterious statues, while Genji suggests Sagiri return to the mainland, believing her too weak for the job.

What is the exact release time of Hell's Paradise Episode 6?

Date Hell's Paradise Episode 6 Release Time JST PT ET GMT CET IST May 06, 2023 10:00 PM 8:30 AM 11:30 AM 3:30 PM 5:30 PM 9:00 PM

Hell's Paradise Episode 6 is set to drop on Saturday, May 6th at 8:30 AM PT. Fans can catch the new episode on TV Tokyo in Japan and exclusively on Crunchyroll for international viewers. Netflix will also release the new episode, but only for fans located in the Asia Pacific region, with the exception of Mainland China, Australia, and New Zealand.

So, mark your calendars, and don't miss out on the next installments of these two anime series. Get ready for more action, drama, and adventure as Heavenly Delusion and Hell's Paradise continue to take the anime world by storm.