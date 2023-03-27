Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Anime - The best new shonen anime of Spring 2023?

The Spring 2023 anime schedule is packed with new releases, but Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku anime is expected to be a standout among them. The anime adaptation of Yuji Kaku's manga series, Hell’s Paradise – Jigokuraku, is set to release on April 01 2023. With MAPPA at the helm of the production, Hell's Paradise has the potential to become the standout hit among all of the new releases coming out. It’s likely to be the best new shonen anime with the potential to hook viewers with its unique story, horror and action, and a strong sense of intrigue. Here's what fans can expect from this upcoming anime and why it is set to be one of the best new shonen anime to watch in Spring 2023.

Discovering the mysteries of Hell's Paradise - A quick overview

Fans were ecstatic when it was announced that an anime adaptation of Hell's Paradise, produced by MAPPA, would be released in the spring of 2023.(MAPPA)

Hell's Paradise is a manga series by Yuji Kaku, which primarily takes place on a strange island. The story follows a group of people who are sent to uncover the mysteries of this realm and find an elixir that can grant immortality. One member of the expedition is Gabimaru, a ninja marked for execution who was granted a reprieve if he joins the team.

MAPPA - One of Japan's top anime studios

MAPPA is considered one of the best studios in Japan when it comes to anime. Some of its critically acclaimed works include Yuri on Ice, Kakegurui, Banana Fish, Dororo, Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan Final Season, and Chainsaw Man. Fans have high hopes for the studio to deliver a visually stunning and engaging adaptation of Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku.

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku - A unique story with horror and action

Hell's Paradise by Yuji Kaku is a unique story that fans feel is underrated. The anime takes place on an uncharted island that's said to hold a substance that could make a man immortal: the Elixir of Life. Every military ship that's been sent to this island has either never returned or the men have come home as inhuman corpses. Gabimaru and the rest of the cast venture forth into the unknown, and the world that Kaku has created only becomes stranger by the chapter. The island they set foot on appeared unnatural despite its initial beauty, teeming with species of flowers that can't be found together anywhere else. (Also Read: Gabimaru, the Hollow to come to life: Hell's Paradise release date revealed.

Hell's Paradise stands out from the crowd due to its horror-esque nature. While not a full-blown entry in the genre, the manga does not hesitate to incorporate extreme violence that ventures into the realm of body horror. The story also has quite a bit of action and a strong sense of intrigue.

A glimpse into Japan's Edo Period - Historical references in Hell's Paradise

The manga took place during Japan's Edo Period, as such, Hell's Paradise provided glimpses of some interesting groups and professions that existed during this time. From shinobi ninjas and samurai executioners to an Ainu character who was arrested for solely political reasons, it had plenty of historical references despite taking place on an island.

Action and fights galore in Hell's Paradise anime adaptation

For those interested in action, the anime is also sure to please. Gabimaru and the other characters all get into plenty of fights on their journey. Whether it be against the creatures that inhabit the island or each other, it is rare to go more than a few chapters without some kind of scrap. In the hands of MAPPA, the studio responsible for action-packed shows like The God of High School and Jujutsu Kaisen, the fights are surely in good hands. (Also Read: Springing into new anime season: Top anime releases of first week of April 2023.

Hell's Paradise - Jigokuraku is one of the most anticipated anime of the year, and with MAPPA's involvement, fans can expect a visually stunning and action-packed adaptation. The manga's horror elements and intriguing mysteries make for a gripping story, and with historical references added, it is an added bonus for history buffs. While it may not be getting the attention it deserves, it is one anime to keep an eye out for this year.

