"High Card Season 2: Jan 2024 Release! Trailer Introduces Main & Key Characters.

High Card season 2 is on the way, and the official team shared a trailer on Twitter. It's coming in January 2024. The trailer introduces the main character and other important characters who will play a big role in the new season.

The trailer with English subtitles hasn't come out yet, but fans are super excited about the series coming back. High Card is loved because of its special power system. Each card in the deck has its own abilities, giving users unique powers.

High Card season 2 main staff and cast

The main staff for High Card season 2 includes:

Director: Junichi Wada

Screenplay: Kenichi Yamashita, Kazuhiko Inukai, Shingo Nagai

Character Design/Chief Drawing Director: Kono Nozomi

Chief Animation Director: Mayumi Watanabe

Key Animator/Action Animation Director: Shunpei Mochizuki and Junichi Hayama

Key Animator/Effects Director: Takahashi Hashimoto

Color Design: Yumi Nanki

Art Director: Minoru Onishi (Big Studio), Teruhiko Tanida (JC Staff)

Cinematographer: Tomoyuki Kunii

CG Director: Masafumi Uchiyama

Card Design: BALCOLONY

Concept Art: REOEN (FLAT STUDIO)

Sound Director: Hata Shoji

Sound Effects: Hiromune Kurahashi

Music: Ryo Takahashi

Animation Production: Studio Hibari

Production: Tom's Entertainment/6th Studio

Main Cast

The voice actors for some main characters are back for High Card season 2. Here's the main cast for the second installment:

Finn Oldman - Hajime Sato

Chris Redgrave - Toshiki Masuda

Leo Constantine Pinochle - Shun Horie

Wendy Sato - Shiraishi Haruka

Vijay Kumar Singh - Yuichiro Umehara

Bernard Symons - Kazuhiro Yamaji

Theodore Constantine Pinochle - Ono Daisuke

Owen Alldays - Nobunaga Shimazaki

Ban Klondike - Tomokazu Seki

Tilt - Toyonaga Toshiyuki

Greg Young - Tomoyuki Morikawa

Sugar Peas - Rie Takahashi

Norman Kingstadt - Toshihiko Seki

Brist Blitz Broadhurst - Shunsuke Takeuchi

Brandy Blumenthal - Mie Sonozaki

What is the High Card anime about?

The story is about a young boy named Finn who wants to make money to save his orphanage. He discovers special cards that give people superhuman abilities. A group called High Card is searching for these cards, and Finn joins them on dangerous missions. The trailer with English subtitles isn't out yet, but fans are thrilled about the series' return. High Card's popularity is because each card grants a unique power to its user. It'll be exciting to see how the second part of the series unfolds.

