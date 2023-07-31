5 Best Netflix Anime Series to watch in August 2023

In August 2023, Netflix brings thrilling new anime! Baki Hanma, the extraordinary martial arts series, and The Seven Deadly Sins spin-off, Edinburgh Resentment, reach their exciting finales. Get ready for action-packed adventures and epic conclusions. Stay tuned for the preview of the latest anime hitting the screens this month! "Anime's 2023 comeback: Demon Slayer, Vinland Saga, Jujutsu Kaisen, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures, Tokyo Revengers! Check out the top 4 upcoming in August, 2023."

Below is the projected list of anime coming to Netflix US in August 2023:

1. Baki Hanma (Season 2, Part 2)

Netflix Release Date: August 24, 2023

In August 2023, the highly anticipated action-fighting anime series, Baki Hanma, arrives! The main character, Baki, is a teenage powerhouse, surpassing all top-ranked fighters regardless of age. What makes it even more exciting is that his father, Yujiro Hanma, is the strongest being on Earth. Season 2's latest episode will be released this month, promising an incredible plot. Just watch the trailer:

2. The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2

Netflix Release Date: August 8, 2023

The Seven Deadly Sins, a beloved anime series, portrays the epic battle between Gods and Demons during the great holy war. Now, with the war over, the latest movie, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh, continues the story in a post-war setting. The movie is split into two parts, with Part 1 being released on December 20, 2022. Part 2 is set to hit screens in August 2023. Watch the trailer to feel the heat.

My Happy Marriage (Season 1)

Netflix Finale Date: September 20, 2023

Coming in August 2023, the first season of My Happy Marriage is one of the best upcoming Anime! It's an emotional series perfect for drama lovers. The plot is so captivating that you won't be able to stop watching from the very first episode. With 12 episodes in total, get ready to binge-watch this exciting anime!

4. Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Season 1)

Netflix Finale Date: September 24, 2023

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Season 1 is coming in August 2023, with episodes releasing every Sunday. If you're a fan of thrilling zombie apocalypses, this anime series will be your ultimate entertainment. You will feast your eyes upon the scenes where zombies swarm the city, eating people for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. watch the trailer below:

Stay tuned for the latest anime update!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON