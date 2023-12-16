Hunter x Hunter: Yoshihiro Togashi's manga series to get its full-scale fighting game

Yoshihiro Togashi is a prominent name in the Japanese manga industry, famous for the series Hunter x Hunter. It was recently announced that Bushiroad Games is collaborating with developer Eighting for a “full-scale fighting game” based on the popular manga and anime series Hunter x Hunter. The announcement was made at Bushroad's Jump Festa 2024 booth earlier today (December 16). However, the details are currently under wraps, building anticipation among ardent fans.

Hunter x Hunter video game is currently under development(X, formerly Twitter)

Hunter x Hunter was first serialised in 1998's Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump. However, Togashi has released only 400 chapters to date citing health issues. Fans were left devastated when he revealed one of the potential endings of the series. At the time, he thought he wouldn't be able to finish it. Hence, this announcement comes as a pleasant surprise to fans, who have been awaiting the next chapter. More details are set to be revealed at Tokyo Dome City Hall on January 6, 2024.

Fans excited for Hunter x Hunter video game

Soon after the announcement of the Hunter x Hunter video game, fans flocked to social media to express their content. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Seeing Hunter X Hunter at EVO would be INSANE i hope this new fighting game is LEGIT.”

One more said, “Hunter X Hunter fighting game coming out, and it’s by the people who made MVC3. God if you can hear me. Let this be good.” Yet another said, “The gane's unique gimmick is that matches will randomly end early with a notice of Togashi going into hiatus.”

What is Hunter x Hunter about?

According to IMDb, the synopsis for Hunter x Hunter anime series reads, “Gon Freecss aspires to become a Hunter, an exceptional being capable of greatness. With his friends and his potential, he seeks out his father, who left him when he was younger.”

