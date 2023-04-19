'Idol' by YAOSOBI from Oshi no Ko beats Demon Slayer's 'Kizuna no Kiseki' as most streamed anime opening of Spring 2023!

Oshi no Ko's opening theme song "Idol" by YAOSOBI has taken the anime world by storm, captivating audiences and leaving them yearning for more. The mesmerizing vocals and enchanting melody have propelled it to the top of the charts, making it the most-watched opening theme song of the Spring 2023 anime season.

The allure of Aka Akasaka's novel "45510" behind the enchanting melody of "Idol"

What sets "Idol" apart is its connection to Aka Akasaka's novel "45510," which delves into the backstory of Hoshino Ai, a member of the idol group B-Komachi before the events of the anime series. The novel, available for free on Young Jump's website but exclusively in Japanese, has sparked immense curiosity and popularity worldwide. Fans have turned to translation software like Google Translate to read it, hoping for an official English translation soon.

Standing out in a crowded field: Oshi no Ko's first episode and the success of the opening theme "Idol"

The success of the opening theme song is a testament to the quality of Oshi no Ko's first episode, which made a lasting impression on viewers. Despite tough competition from popular shows like Demon Slayer, Vinland Saga, Dr. Stone, and Eden Zero, "Idol" has managed to stand out and dominate the anime scene.

The music video for "Idol" was an instant hit, garnering 1.25 million views on YouTube in just 12 hours and over 21 million views since its release on April 12. While the opening of the highly anticipated season 3 of Demon Slayer, “Kizuna no Kiseki” by MAN WITH A MISSION x Milet has garnered only 2.1 million views till now. Oricon's latest report ranks "Idol" at number one in its weekly streaming ranking, with over 10 million streams, making it YAOSOBI's third song to reach the top spot.

The success of "Idol" is not just due to its captivating music, but also its connection to the beloved character of Hoshino Ai and the novel "45510." As Oshi no Ko continues to air, fans eagerly anticipate what's next for Ai and the rest of the cast. With a promising start and a powerful opening theme song, the show has the potential to become a fan favourite in the anime world. If you haven't jumped on the bandwagon yet, it's time to immerse yourself in the captivating world of Oshi no Ko.

