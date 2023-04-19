Episode 2 of Oshi no Ko releases today - Exact release time, streaming guide and what to expect

The anime community is buzzing with excitement as Oshi no Ko, the latest sensation in the industry, continues to make waves. The show's premiere episode, which aired for 90 minutes, captured the hearts of anime fans worldwide and left them eagerly anticipating the release of the second episode. Titled "The Third Option," the upcoming episode promises to be a compelling addition to the series, taking viewers on an emotional rollercoaster ride. The second episode of Oshi no Ko, titled "The Third Option," will build on the momentum of the first episode and continue to surprise fans with its unexpected twists.(Doga Kobo)

What can fans anticipate from the upcoming second episode of Oshi no Ko?

The second episode of Oshi no Ko, titled "The Third Option," will build on the momentum of the first episode and continue to surprise fans with its unexpected twists. In the promo for the episode, we see Ruby and Aqua pursuing their entertainment industry careers, presenting new challenges and testing their resolve.

Pshi no Ko episode 2 preview:

Where to stream Oshi no Ko episode 2?

If you're an international fan looking for the second episode of Oshi no Ko, you can catch it on various streaming platforms including HiDIVE, Ani-One Asia ULTRA, BIlibili, and Netflix Asia. In Japan, the episode can be watched through numerous local channels such as Tokyo MX, Chiba TV, GTV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, BS11, and more.

Oshi no Ko episode 2 exact release time:

Date Oshi no Ko Episode 2 Release Time JST ET PT GMT CET IST April 19, 2023 11:00 PM 11:00 AM 8:00 AM 3:00 PM 5:00 PM 8:30 PM

Written by Jin Tanaka, the episode features Koji Masunari as the storyboard artist and Seong Min Kim as the director. Maho Yoshikawa and Kanna Hirayama are the animation directors. Studio Doga Kobo is responsible for the animation, with Daisuke Hiramaki directing and Saori Tachibana as the assistant director.

The voice cast for Oshi no Ko is brimming with talent, featuring the likes of Rie Takahashi in the role of Ai Hoshino, Takeo Otsuka as Aquamarine Hoshino, Yurie Igoma as Ruby Hoshino, Megumi Han as Kana Arima, Manaka Iwami as Akane Kurokawa, and Rumi Okubo as Mem-cho.

Oshi no Ko's first episode took the anime world by storm, dethroning Full Metal Alchemist as the highest-rated anime on MyAnimeList with a score of 9.37. The show's popularity can be attributed to its unexpected twists and turns, which revealed it to be a prologue to a much different kind of story than fans initially expected.

Overall, Oshi no Ko has proven to be a refreshing addition to the anime world, with its unique storyline and compelling characters. As the series progresses, it will be exciting to see what new surprises and twists it has in store for fans.