Inside MAPPA's struggles with deadlines and fan expectations for Jujutsu Kaisen

Studio MAPPA has been making waves with a slew of projects, including Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan. However, recent discussions have shed light on the challenges the studio faces, with director Hokuto Sadamoto addressing fan concerns and revealing how harsh work conditions impacted the most recent installment of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Studio MAPPA faces challenges with work conditions in Jujutsu Kaisen's second season.

Fans of the supernatural shonen series expressed disappointment about the animation quality in the latest episode. Director Sadamoto responded to these concerns, saying, "I felt really sorry for the people who said, 'It's not the drawings, it's the storyboards that are bad.' I'm really sorry. Even before I accepted the contract, I was repeatedly told that I didn't have time, so I thought, 'Let's save energy...' and that's my responsibility. I didn't care what happened to the later sections either, so I should have spent a full month creating the pre-visualization and then handed it over to the director."

The revelation highlights the pressures and constraints faced by the production team as they strive to meet tight deadlines and maintain the high-quality animation that fans have come to expect from the series.

These challenges are not isolated incidents within the studio. Earlier this month, an anonymous animator associated with the Jujutsu Kaisen adaptation shared their thoughts on the gruelling working conditions at MAPPA. They said, "I have nothing to lose, so if you want to take me to court for complaining, I'll take it. Silencing the staff from talking about how atrocious the work conditions are is comically evil. I don't care at this point because yes, the schedule is beyond terrible. The fact that work gets done at all with any level of competency is incredible. I will not compromise my health for work that won't even cover all of my rent, let alone any other expenses. My main job and my overall well-being mean more to me than the fear of being blacklisted."

These statements shed light on the working conditions and immense pressure that animators and staff at MAPPA endure to bring beloved anime to life.

As fans continue to enjoy the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen and other series, it's crucial to appreciate the dedication of the creators behind these projects, even in the face of such demanding circumstances.

