Is One Piece Live Action Season 2 postponed? Netflix's recent move leaves fans skeptical

On January 28, 2025, Netflix excited fans by announcing the release of One Piece Live Action season 2, initially slated for a 2025 debut. However, the release window was soon removed, raising questions about whether the announcement came prematurely or if a delayed release is now in the cards. Fans are left wondering what this change might mean for the highly anticipated follow-up season. Netflix announced One Piece Live Action season 2 for 2025, but quickly removed the release window, raising speculation about delays. (Image via Netflix)

Netflix removes release window for One Piece Live-action Season 2

At the recent Tudum event, Netflix revealed an exciting collaboration between Eiichiro Oda's One Piece live-action series and LEGO, with new toy sets on the way. The announcement also teased a 2025 release window for season 2, though Netflix quickly removed the date, sparking speculation that it may have been an accidental leak.

The sudden removal has certainly made fans of the series anxious as they speculate the reason behind the streaming giant’s action. Many believe that the action suggests that the production of the live-action will go beyond 2025 thus postponing its release to next year, as reported by Sportskeeda. Netflix has not provided any explanation to the fans yet.

This was followed by an earlier September 2024 reveal from Oda himself, who confirmed the sequel’s development with a special video. Fans were further thrilled by the addition of new cast members, including Rigo Sanchez as Monkey D. Dragon, Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0 (Crocodile), Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek, and Yonda Thomas as Ingram, raising anticipation for the next chapter of the live-action series.

Fans react to Netflix’s release window removal

A Reddit user wrote, “This could either mean something or absolutely nothing.” A second user wrote, “Netflix has their entire model based around releasing content a lot. They would very much like a 2025 release date. Problem is that they know it very much might not be finished by then.”

A third user wrote, “I think they will release it in early 2026, because for this year they have the last season of Squid game, the second season of Wednesday, and the last season of Stranger Things, all of them being big events, so the best thing for OP season 2 is to be released during a clean period and not too close to one of them.”

Another user wrote, “I really wish Netflix wouldn't take 2 or 3 years to release an 8 episode season," to which one user replied, “Unfortunately 2-3 years just seems to be the standard for production’s of this size now. Especially on a show like this that will be changing most of the sets and casts every season.”