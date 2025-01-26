Menu Explore
Blue Lock Chapter 290: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 26, 2025 10:55 PM IST

Read to know more about the Blue Lock Chapter 290 before its release.

Blue Lock manga is back after a one-week break, and the tension continues to rise. In the previous chapter, Michael Kaiser delivered a harsh blow to Alexis Ness, explaining that his lack of creativity made him redundant on the field as he and Isagi's evolving plays left little room for him.

Blue Lock Chapter 290 release date revealed.(8Bit)
Blue Lock Chapter 290 release date revealed.(8Bit)

Meanwhile, Rin Itoshi made a dramatic impact by effortlessly dismantling Isagi and Kaiser's latest attack design with his unexpected mutation. Fans are now eagerly anticipating the release of Blue Lock Chapter 290, which promises to bring even more intense action and strategic twists to the animation series.

Blue Lock Chapter 290 release date and time

Blue Lock Chapter 290 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at midnight(JST), as reported by Kodansha's K Manga. Meanwhile, the worldwide release of the chapter is scheduled for Tuesday, January 28, 2025. The time of release will differ across the globe due to the different time zones followed. Fans can utilise the following table to catch the next chapter in time.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amTuesdayJanuary 28
Eastern Daylight Time11 amTuesdayJanuary 28
British Summer Time4 pmTuesdayJanuary 28
Central European Summer Time5 pmTuesdayJanuary 28
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmTuesdayJanuary 28
Philippine Standard Time11 pmTuesdayJanuary 28
Japanese Standard Time12 amWednesdayJanuary 29
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdayJanuary 29

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 290?

The next chapter will be available to read manga reader service set up by Kodansha called K manga. Fans can gain access to the service through either a website or mobile application. However, the service is available only to those in the United States and a subscription will be required to read the latest chapter.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 290?

Blue Lock Chapter 290 is shaping up to be a thrilling chapter as Paris X Gen is likely to initiate their counterattack. With Isagi and Kaiser dominating the field, the French team has been struggling to come up with a solid offensive strategy. However, with Rin Itoshi undergoing a new mutation, it’s expected that he will take the lead in their attack and find a way to break through the defence.

Meanwhile, Yoichi Isagi will likely focus on analyzing Rin’s new abilities, fully aware that Rin’s already formidable genius could become even more dangerous as his evolution continues.

Follow Us On