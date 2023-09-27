JJK237 - Sukuna back in his true form, fights Kashimo - Where is Megumi?

Jujutsu Kaisen fans worldwide are still reeling from the shocking events of the previous chapter, which saw the demise of Gojo Satoru. As readers grapple with this emotional loss, the battle against Sukuna goes on, with a new challenger stepping into the fray.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans mourn Gojo's death as a new challenger, Kashimo, faces Sukuna in an epic showdown in Chapter 237.(Gege Akutami)

In the aftermath of Gojo's tragic end, fans were eagerly awaiting the return of their favourite character. However, Gege Akutami, the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen, has taken a bold step by seemingly sealing Gojo's fate permanently.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237 spoilers explained

Chapter 237, titled "Shinjuku Battlefield Part-14," introduces us to a new character, Kashimo, who steps up to face Sukuna. The editor's comment teases an epic showdown: "Battle versus 'The Strongest.' Thunder God Kashimo enters the ring!!"

Kashimo, known for his electrifying cursed energy, challenges Uraume and unleashes his Domain. However, Uraume counters with an Ice Formation. An ice boulder descends during their clash, carrying a deadly creation known as the Cursed Tool Kamutoke, a creation of Yorozu forged in exchange for a binding vow of death.

Sukuna, despite his weakened state, launches an electric attack against Kashimo. To everyone's surprise, Kashimo's Cursed Energy renders him resistant to electricity. This sets the stage for a gripping conversation between the two.

Kashimo questions Sukuna about the source of his strength—whether he achieved it or was born with it. In a moment of vulnerability, Sukuna admits he doesn't know, revealing that he was an unwanted child. This revelation humanizes the King of Curses, making fans question the origins of his immense power.

Kashimo goes further, asking how Sukuna ever connected with others or displayed affection, seemingly impervious to weakness. Kashimo confesses his own struggle to understand these aspects of humanity and seeks answers from Sukuna. Is strength a path to isolation, or can it be harnessed for a greater purpose?

Sukuna, in his usual manner, labels Kashimo as "extravagant," drawing parallels with Gojo's past. He challenges Kashimo to face him in combat, setting the stage for an electrifying showdown.

Sukuna Vs. Kashimo

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 promises to reveal more about Kashimo's Cursed Technique, which has remained shrouded in mystery. With his electrifying cursed energy and combat intellect, Kashimo could pose a significant challenge to Sukuna, even in his weakened state.

As the battle unfolds, fans can expect to witness Kashimo's unique abilities and fighting style, which may hold the key to his success against the King of Curses.

Sukuna, while formidable, also faces the challenge of healing from the damage he sustained in his battle against Gojo. His injuries include a severed hand, a lost eye, and extensive wounds. The battle with Gojo pushed Sukuna to his limits, leaving him in a vulnerable state.

Chapter 237 may shed light on Sukuna's healing abilities and how he plans to recover from his injuries.

Is Gojo coming back?

Despite the loss of Gojo Satoru, fans continue to hold onto a glimmer of hope. The chapter could explore the implications of Gojo's conversation with Nanami regarding choosing a path of rebirth.

Moreover, the mystery surrounding Gojo's Reverse Cursed Technique, which was returned to him but left unused, adds an intriguing layer to the story. Could there be a chance for Gojo's return, even in a different form?

Also Read | Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka Gege Akutami gets death threats and hate comments for killing off Gojo

While the fate of Gojo remains uncertain, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 promises to deliver intense battles, revelations about Cursed Techniques, and further exploration of Sukuna's character. As the series continues to captivate readers, fans eagerly await the next chapter, set to release on October 1, 2023.

Jujutsu Kaisen can be read officially and for free on the Shonen Jump and Manga Plus apps via Viz Media.

