Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 215 Spoilers: Will Yuji and Megumi take down Sukuna?

Jujutsu Kaisen fans, it's time to get excited because chapter 215 is finally here. After the last issue's intense cliffhanger, fans are eagerly anticipating what will happen next in the epic battle between Yuji and Sukuna. While there aren't any official spoilers out yet, we can make some educated guesses about what will happen in the upcoming chapter.

The majority of the chapter will undoubtedly focus on the continuation of the Yuji versus Sukuna fight. With no other significant events happening in the story, it's highly unlikely that the narrative will shift away from this fight. Instead, fans can expect other characters to join in, rather than the perspective shifting to them.

Megumi's Internal Fight

The previous issue ended with Sukuna deducing that Megumi was fighting against him internally. This implies that the upcoming chapter will begin with an internal conversation between the two. Sukuna will likely want to discover why Megumi's soul wasn't completely destroyed when he took over his body as a vessel. This conversation could lead to Megumi continuing to wrest control of his body back from Sukuna's grip.

Limiting Sukuna's Cursed Energy

Fans can also expect Megumi to continue limiting Sukuna's cursed energy output. This will give Yuji the chance to keep fighting Sukuna, potentially doing enough damage to give Megumi a chance at getting his body back. While some believe that Yuji will awaken his own cursed energy and technique, the emphasis on his physical strength makes this unlikely. Instead, we may see Yuji's body becoming accustomed to Sukuna's cursed technique, giving him some resistance to it.

The Final Pages of Chapter 215

As for the final few pages of the chapter, there are a number of routes author and illustrator Gege Akutami could take. One possibility is the appearance of Yuta Okkotsu, whom fans haven't seen for quite some time. It's anyone's guess as to what role Yuta will play in the ongoing battle, but fans are certainly excited to see him again.

While we don't have any official spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215, there's still plenty to get excited about. Fans can expect the continuation of the epic Yuji versus Sukuna fight, as well as Megumi's internal struggle and his efforts to limit Sukuna's cursed energy. And who knows what the final few pages will bring? One thing's for sure, Jujutsu Kaisen fans won't want to miss this chapter.