Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: What we know so far about the upcoming villain and arcs

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is expected to take the anime world by storm once again, with its thrilling storyline and breathtaking animation. With the release of the teaser, fans are already eagerly anticipating the arrival of the new villain, Toji Zen’in, who promises to add an exciting new dynamic to the series.

Toji Zen’in is not your average antagonist, with limitless physical power that rivals that of Gojo, the series' beloved protagonist. As a rejected member of the Zen’in clan, Toji harbours a deep resentment towards the sorcerers, which makes him a formidable foe.

Toji's introduction in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will not be the only highlight of the series, as the season promises to delve deeper into the backstory of Gojo and his relationship with the main antagonist, Geto Suguru.

Gojo and Geto's Complex Relationship

The Gojo Past Arc in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will provide fans with a glimpse into the complicated relationship between Gojo and Geto Suguru. The two were once best friends, and their friendship didn't involve any negative intentions.

However, as they grew older, their paths diverged, and they ended up on opposite sides of the sorcery world. The Gojo Past Arc promises to be an emotional journey, as fans witness the events that led to the estrangement of these two characters.

Riko Amanai: The Star Plasma Vessel

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will also introduce a new character, Riko Amanai, who is a star plasma vessel. The arc will focus on her, as Master Tenger needs to merge with the vessel to remain stable. Gojo and Geto Suguru will be tasked with guarding Riko, but their job won't be easy as Toji Zen’in will be hired by a cult group to terminate her.

The Shibuya Incident Arc

The second cour of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will revolve around the Shibuya Incident Arc, where Geto Suguru will return as the primary antagonist. This arc promises to be a major highlight of the season, with a pivotal moment where Geto is sealed away.

Moreover, Geto will reveal his true identity during this arc, adding to the intrigue and suspense of the plot. Fans can look forward to action-packed episodes that reveal more about the beloved characters' backstories while introducing intriguing new ones.

Jujutsu Kaisen's success is undeniable, with its intricate world of sorcery and curses captivating fans worldwide. The series quickly gained a massive following due to Studio Mappa's exceptional animation quality and engrossing storyline.

With the release of the prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, fans eagerly anticipated the second season of the series, excited to dive deeper into the world of Jujutsu Kaisen and follow the adventures of their favourite characters.