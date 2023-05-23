Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 223: Gojo's devastating attack shakes up battle with Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen fans hold onto your seats! The Culling Game arc has reached its intense climax, and the latest chapter of the series catapults us into the long-awaited showdown between Satoru Gojo and Sukuna. As the Jujutsu Kaisen manga dives headfirst into the climax of the Culling Game, Gojo finally breaks free from the Prison Realm, thanks to the efforts of Yuji and Megumi. Now, with his newfound freedom, Gojo wastes no time and takes charge, setting the stage for an epic battle against Sukuna to free Megumi from his possession.

Intense climax in Jujutsu Kaisen as Gojo vs. Sukuna showdown begins. Can Gojo's power turn the tides?(MAPPA)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the previous chapter, we witnessed Gojo preparing for his final plan against Sukuna. And now, in the newest chapter, the stakes are raised as the two formidable opponents exchange their first major blows. However, the fight takes an unexpected turn as they are immediately challenged to demonstrate their immense power, determining who will gain the upper hand before the battle truly commences.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 223 sheds light on Gojo's strategic move. It emphasizes the clash between Sukuna, the strongest sorcerer of the past, and Gojo, the most powerful sorcerer of the present day. Given the gravity of the situation and the importance of a strong start, Gojo unleashes a devastating attack known as the Hollow Purple. With assistance from Utahime and his own conjured technique, Gojo amplifies his Hollow Purple attack to a staggering 200% power. This incredible display of power aims to establish Gojo as the challenger, granting him an advantageous position at the start of the fight.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sukuna, sensing Gojo's initial move, falls into a clever trap set by Ijichi's well-timed barrier. Misjudging the true extent of Gojo's power, Sukuna underestimates the force behind the Hollow Purple attack. While Sukuna manages to survive the assault, it becomes evident that Gojo has gained the upper hand in this electrifying battle.

Now, all eyes are fixed on Gojo as he seeks to capitalize on his advantageous start and transform it into a resounding victory. Will Gojo's calculated move pave the way for his triumph against Sukuna, or will Sukuna rise to the challenge and turn the tables on our beloved sorcerer?

Also Read | Fans go crazy as latest Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 trailer serves Toji Fushiguro on a hot plate

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jujutsu Kaisen enthusiasts eagerly await the next chapters, anticipating the thrilling twists and turn that lie ahead. The battle between Gojo and Sukuna promises to be a spectacle of unimaginable proportions, showcasing the raw power and strategic prowess of these iconic characters.

As the final fight commences, readers buckle up for an exhilarating rollercoaster ride of emotions, surprises, and breathtaking moments. The fate of our heroes hangs in the balance, and only time will reveal the ultimate outcome of this epic clash in Jujutsu Kaisen.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON