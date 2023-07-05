Jujutsu Kaisen 228 - Gojo nosebleeds after Sukuna's attack, is this it for Gojo?

This article contains a spoiler analysis of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228

Shocking developments have rocked the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom as spoilers for the upcoming chapter have leaked online. The battle between the two most powerful characters, Sukuna and Gojo, intensifies with each passing moment, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 228, opens with a captivating discussion among the characters about the logical enhancement of a small barrier for stability. Kusakabe expresses disbelief, but Mei Mei reminds everyone that they have witnessed countless impossible things in their journey.

As the discussion continues, Choso sheds light on Gojo's incredible ability to manipulate the conditions of Domains, drawing from his experience of being trapped in the Prison Realm. However, doubts linger among the group, questioning the possibility of such manipulation. Mei Mei speculates that Gojo may have attempted to cover the entire range of the Malevolent Shrine.

It's all in the open now! The out-of-world fight finally comes out of domains in Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Chapter 228

Tensions rise as Gojo's Domain barrier begins to tremble violently, signaling Sukuna's interference. Yuta realizes that Sukuna has reduced the Shrine's range to amplify its power, putting Gojo in great danger. The barrier ultimately shatters, leaving Gojo vulnerable. To everyone's surprise, Sukuna's Shrine also crumbles, revealing that Gojo's previous attack had inflicted significant damage on Sukuna.

With both Domains collapsing, neither Sukuna nor Gojo can utilize their Cursed Techniques. Maki notes that Gojo can heal his depleted energy as he has done before, but Angel warns that Sukuna can now do the same after witnessing Gojo's technique.

The battle reignites, and Gojo manages to land a powerful kick on Sukuna, questioning why Sukuna is not utilizing his other techniques. However, as Gojo ponders this, Sukuna's Mahoraga takes effect, causing Gojo to feel nauseated and bleed from his nose. Fans are left wondering if this is the end for their beloved Gojo.

The Jujutsu Kaisen community is buzzing with anticipation and concern over Gojo's fate. Social media platforms are flooded with fans expressing their anxiety and hope for his survival. With the stakes higher than ever, readers eagerly await the next chapter to witness the thrilling conclusion of this monumental battle.

FAQs

When can fans read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 228?

The Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 is set to release on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 12 am JST.

Where can international fans read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 228?

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 will be available to international audiences on Viz and Shueisha’s affiliated online platforms.