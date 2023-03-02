Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade Game delayed again for quality improvement

Jujutsu Kaisen fans were eagerly anticipating the release of the mobile game adaptation of the popular manga and anime series. However, the official Twitter account for the Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade game announced on Thursday that the release date has been pushed back yet again. Originally scheduled for a 2022 release, the game was delayed to spring 2023 to further improve the quality. Now, the game's release date has been pushed back once again, with no specific date given, in order to ensure that the quality of the game is up to par.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the official Twitter account, the delay is necessary in order to improve the game's quality. This is a common practice in the gaming industry, as game developers often delay release dates to ensure that the final product is polished and meets the expectations of fans. Sumzap, the developer of Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade, wants to ensure that the game is as enjoyable and immersive as possible for fans of the series.

Free-to-Play game with in-app purchases

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade mobile game will be free-to-play, with optional in-app purchases available for players. Shueisha has already revealed character visuals for some of the main characters in the game, including Yūji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojō, and Kento Nanami. More characters are set to appear in the game, and fans are eagerly anticipating their reveal.

Theme song and the cast of the game

Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade, the upcoming game adaptation of Gege Akutami's popular manga and anime series, has revealed its theme song and cast. Eve, who previously performed the anime's first opening theme song "Kaikai Kitan," will be performing the game's theme song. Rina Satou plays the role of Saki Rindo, Kōtarō Nishiyama portrays Kaito Yūki, and Rikiya Koyama takes on the role of Kensuke Nagino in the cast. Saki and Kaito are first-year students at the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School's Fukuoka branch school, while Kensuke serves as the branch school's president.

About Jujutsu Kaisen manga and anime

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jujutsu Kaisen, created by Gege Akutami, is a popular manga and anime series that follows the story of Yuji Itadori, a high school student with exceptional physical strength who becomes involved in the world of Jujutsu, a form of magic used to exorcise curses. The anime premiered in October 2020 and has been a tremendous success, with a second season set to air in 2023. In December 2021, the Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film was released in Japan, followed by an English dub in March 2022.