Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 215 leaks: Yuji and Maki team up against Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of chapter 215, and spoilers have already started to surface on Twitter. The leaks reveal exciting developments in the chapter, with Yuji and Maki teaming up against the King of Curses, Sukuna, while Megumi's body rejects Sukuna, making him weaker.

A fish curse over the city: A new challenge for Yuji and Sukuna

The spoilers also reveal a new challenge for Yuji and Sukuna as a giant fish curse flies over the city. In the leaked panels, Itadori asks Sukuna to chew up some of his misery, while Kenjaku brings a ride for Uraume, indicating that the characters are in a hurry.

The Fearsome Womb, Part 7: An intriguing addition to the Manga

Chapter 215 is titled The Fearsome Womb, Part 7, and promises to be an intriguing addition to the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. The chapter will see big-name characters fighting against each other, adding to the excitement of fans.

Maki's physical prowess causes hassle for Sukuna

Fans are also excited to see Maki join the fight against Sukuna, with her physical prowess causing a lot of hassle for the King of Curses. Sukuna is unable to defend himself against Maki's moves, and the attacks from Yuji and Maki prove too much for him to handle.

Uraume interrupts the fight: Maximum Output FORST CALM

However, the fight is interrupted by Uraume, who activates the cursed technique Maximum Output: FORST CALM. She freezes Yuji and Maki but weakens the frost on Yuji in case he is needed as a vessel. Sukuna and Uraume are about to leave on Nue when Yuji breaks out from the ice and shouts at Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 looks promising for fans, with the team-up between Yuji and Maki against Sukuna being a highlight. The addition of Uraume to the chapter adds another layer of intrigue to the story, and fans cannot wait to see how it all unfolds.