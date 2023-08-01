Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5: Exact Release Date, Time and where to watch

Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Season 2 Episode 4 finished the exciting Hidden Inventory sub-arc and said goodbye to Toji Fushiguro. Gojo couldn't hate him in the battle. Next, fans are excited for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5, airing on August 3, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST in Japan.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 release details

Jujutsu Kaisen delivers another spectacular episode setting up for a big emotional moment in the next installment. Check the schedule for when &where to watch.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 will be aired in Japan on NBS/TBS at 11:56 pm JST on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Here's the Exact release time in your time zone.

Date Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 Release Time JST PT ET CET GMT IST August, 3 11:56 PM 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 7:00 PM 2:56 PM 10:30 PM

What happened in the previous Episode?

In Episode 4 of Jujutsu Kaisen, titled "Hidden Inventory 4," Toji Fushiguro, known as the "Sorcerer Killer," shoots Riko. Suguru Geto attacks Toji in retaliation, and they have a big showdown in the Tomb of the Star Corridor. Toji wins the battle but doesn't kill Geto because he fears releasing the captured curses. Afterward, Toji takes Riko's body to the Time Vessel Association, which is pleased with his work and discusses their reasons for wanting her dead.

Later, Toji is surprised to find Satoru Gojo alive. Gojo reveals that he has mastered cursed energy, using a reverse cursed technique to heal his wounds. Toji tries to fight him but is no match for Gojo's awakened limitless power. Gojo uses a secret technique, Hollow Technique: Purple, to defeat Toji. Before dying, Toji reveals that Megumi Fushiguro is his son.

The episode ends with Gojo asking Geto if they should kill the religious followers celebrating Riko's death, but Geto declines.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5?

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5, titled "Premature Death," fans can look forward to an emotional and gripping story. The episode will focus on the Premature Death sub-arc, exploring Suguru Geto's character journey from a righteous young boy to a genocidal maniac. It also continues with Gojo's Past arc, revealing pivotal moments that shaped him into a powerful sorcerer. Get ready for intense action, emotional revelations, and a deeper understanding of the Jujutsu sorcery world.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Japanese anime series!

