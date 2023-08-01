Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 4: Exact Release Date, Time & where to watch

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 4 will be released on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The episode will first air on Japanese TV networks like TOKYO MX and others. It will then be available to stream on select websites. In the previous episode, Akutagawa came to help Atsushi under Dazai's orders. They both fought against the strong Kamui, but he was able to change the past and counter their attack. Unfortunately, he managed to injure Akutagawa by slashing his neck. Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 4 will be air on Wednesday, August, 2. Find the release Date,times and streaming guide!

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 2 Exact Release Date And Time

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 2 is titled The "Hero War, Gang War” will be released on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 11 pm JST. Here’s the exact release time of Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 4 in your time zone.

Date Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Epiusode 4 Release date JST PT CT ET EST IST August, 2 11:00 PM 7:00 AM 9:00 AM 10:00 AM 10:00 AM 7:00 PM

Recap of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 3

In Bungo Stray Dogs season 5, episode 3 called "Hero vs. Criminal," Akutagawa came to help Atsushi because Dazai asked him to do so two weeks before the Five Deadly Omens incident. Since it was Dazai's request, Akutagawa agreed and tried to defeat Kamui recklessly.

Unfortunately, Kamui was way stronger than both Atsushi and Akutagawa, so they teamed up to use their powers together. Even though they had a plan, Kamui's unique ability to control time and space let him alter the past. As a consequence, he severely hurt Akutagawa by slashing his neck, and it looked like he might have even killed him.

What to expect from Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 episode 4

In Bungo Stray Dogs season 5, episode 4 titled "Hero War, Gang War," it's expected that Atsushi will try his best to fight against Kamui. But since he's already lost his arm and his partner, it doesn't seem like Atsushi can win the fight. He might have to run away from the ship to stay safe.

Meanwhile, Tachihara, a member of the Bloodhounds, might finally take action. In the last season, Tachihara was seen supporting the Armed Detective Agency, but he hasn't done anything to help them yet. So, in the upcoming episode, we might see him getting involved.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON