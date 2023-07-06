Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 premieres today: Exact release time, where to stream, what to expect and more

Jujutsu Kaisen fans, get ready to dive back into the thrilling world of Jujutsu High as the highly anticipated season 2 is set to premiere today. After leaving us on the edge of our seats in 2021, the anime is back, and this time we're in for the Shibuya Incident arc and more adventures with Yuji, Nobara, and the rest of the crew. Grade 1 Sorcery is on the horizon, and it's going to be epic.

When will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 be released and where can fans watch it?

Get hyped, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 premieres today! Brace yourself for the Shibuya Incident arc and thrilling adventures with Yuji and the gang. It's going to be epic!(MAPPA)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now, if you're eager to be at the forefront of all the action, we've got the scoop on the release date for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 1. The premiere will be available on Crunchyroll and Netflix on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST. Set your alarms and prepare for a night of supernatural battles and captivating storytelling.

For those wondering about the timing of the new episode's release, here are the details based on different time zones:

Date Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1 Exact Release Time JST PT ET GMT CET IST July 06, 2023 11:56 PM 8:00 AM 11:00 AM 3:00 PM 5:00 PM 8:30 PM

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen will kick off by adapting the Gojo Past arc from the manga. This arc, also known as the Premature Death arc or Hidden Inventory arc, delves into the lives of Geto Suguru and Satoru Gojo. As friends studying at Tokyo Jujutsu High, they find themselves tasked with escorting the Star Plasma Vessel to Master Tengen, all while facing the conspiracies of curse user groups. It's a thrilling and action-packed journey you won't want to miss.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 complete release schedule and episode count:

As the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 unfolds, fans can expect an exciting ride spread across "two consecutive cours." While the exact episode count hasn't been revealed, a cour typically consists of around 12 episodes in the anime world. This means we can anticipate another 24-episode season filled with suspense, supernatural battles, and character development.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first cour will cover the Gojo's Past chapters of the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc for five episodes. After that, the series will take a brief break, treating viewers to a Jujutsu Kaisen 0 recap on August 10 and a season one recap on August 17. Following this, the Shibuya Incident arc will kick off on August 31, taking the story in a thrilling new direction.

If all goes as planned, without significant interruptions, the season will run from July 2023 to December 2023. Here's a look at the current release schedule:

July 6, 2023: Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 1

July 13, 2023: Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 2

July 20, 2023: Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 3

July 27, 2023: Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 4

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

August 3, 2023: Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 5 (concluding Gojo's Past arc)

August 10, 2023: Jujutsu Kaisen 0 recap

August 17, 2023: Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 recap

August 31, 2023: Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 6 (beginning of Shibuya Incident arc)

Get ready to immerse yourself in the captivating world of Jujutsu Kaisen once again as the second season unfolds. Brace yourself for intense battles, mind-bending curses, and a story that will keep viewers hooked from start to finish.