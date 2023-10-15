Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 to have Yuji vs Choso showdown - What to expect

Jujutsu Kaisen fans, brace yourselves for an epic clash! The anime's second season has plunged viewers into the heart of the intense Shibuya Incident Arc, with shocking revelations and jaw-dropping battles. Now, the story takes a dramatic turn as Yuji Itadori prepares to face off against the formidable Choso.

Choso seeks revenge on Yuji Itadori in the upcoming intense showdown in Jujutsu Kaisen.(MAPPA)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Choso, a character introduced in the Shibuya Incident Arc, initially fought alongside the villainous Jogo and Hinami in a bid to defeat the mighty Jujutsu Tech teacher, Gojo. Despite his ability to manipulate blood and his ruthless tactics, Choso failed to take down Gojo. However, he managed to distract the powerful sorcerer long enough for the cunning Geto to imprison Gojo in the enigmatic Prison Realm.

Now, without Gojo to stand in their way, Choso is seeking revenge, blaming Yuji Itadori for the death of his brothers, a tragedy stemming from the events of Jujutsu Kaisen's first season.

In the upcoming thirteenth episode of the second season, fans can expect an intense showdown between Yuji and Choso. The episode, described by MAPPA, teases, "Itadori sees several civilians losing their way through dozens of cursed spirits. Leaving the place behind to Toge whom he met up with miraculously, he heads to where Gojo was. There, Itadori meets someone who claims to be Choso and Kechizus brother..."

Also Read | Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya Incident Arc to feature a stunning Choso transformation

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This confrontation promises to be a pivotal moment in the series, as Yuji Itadori faces one of his most formidable adversaries yet. The Shibuya Incident Arc has already left an indelible mark on the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, ushering in unexpected changes and challenges for our beloved characters. With Gojo absent from the fight against Geto and his villainous allies, the responsibility falls on Yuji Itadori and his fellow Jujutsu Tech students to protect the world from supernatural threats.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON