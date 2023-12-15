Kaiju No. 8 - Release date, where to watch, trailers and all you need to know

As 2023 bows out with a bang in the anime world, 2024 is gearing up for more excitement with highly anticipated series like Demon Slayer Season 4, Solo Leveling, and Oshi no Ko Season 2. One title that stands out is Kaiju No. 8, an adaptation of Naoya Matsumoto's immensely popular manga.

Crunchyroll has exclusive rights to Kaiju No. 8 anime, premiering Spring 2024.

Set in a world besieged by monstrous Kaijus, the story follows Kafka Hibino, a kaiju corpse cleanup worker dreaming of joining the Japan Defense Force. However, fate takes a turn, transforming him into a Kaiju himself. With over 11 million copies circulating, Kaiju No. 8 is a Shonen Jump gem.

While the details about the anime adaptation are scarce, here’s all you need to know about the upcoming anime sensation Kaiju No. 8.

Kaiju No. 8 release date:

While the exact date remains elusive, the anime is set to premiere in the Spring anime season of 2024, as announced during the New York Comic Con.

Kaiju No. 8 trailers:

The initial teaser provided glimpses of real-life scenarios mirroring the manga's settings, creating a buzz around the release. The first trailer sparked some concern about animation quality, but subsequent trailers alleviated the worries of fans. The latest trailer delves into Kafka's life after a Kaiju attack, introducing key characters like childhood friend Mina and his colleague Reno Ichikawa.

Kaiju No. 8 staff and cast:

Production I.G. responsible for animation, is collaborating with Studio Khara for design and artwork. Here are the other key staff members.

Original Manga: Naoya Matsumoto

Director: Shigeyuki Miya & Tomomi Kamiya

Series Composition & Screenplay: Ichiro Okouchi

Character Designer & Chief Animation Director: Tetsuya Nishio

Kaiju Design: Mahiro Maeda

Art Director: Shinji Kimura

Colour Design: Izumi Hirose

3DCG Director: Masaru Matsumoto

Director of Photography: Eiji Arai

Editor: Aya Hida Sound

Director: Fumiyuki Go

Music: Yuta Bandoh

Kaiju Design & Works: Studio khara

Voice artists include Masaya Fukunishi from Pokemon Masters as Kafka Hibino, Asami Seto from Jujutsu Kaisen as Mina Ashiro, and Wataru Kato as Reno Ichikawa.

Where to watch Kaiju No. 8:

Kaiju No. 8 will be exclusively available on Crunchyroll in the spring anime season, offering a thrilling anime experience. Till then, fans can delve into the manga on Manga Plus.

With promising teasers, a stellar cast, and a talented staff, Kaiju No. 8 is poised to be a highlight of 2024.