K-pop stars caught in 'Idol' fever: Oshi no Ko anime opening takes over TikTok

Social media platforms are notorious for their fleeting trends, but occasionally, a trend emerges with the power to captivate entire communities. Currently, the K-pop world finds itself enthralled by one such phenomenon, courtesy of Oshi no Ko, a popular idol anime. Although the show's first season has concluded, its theme song, Idol by Yoasobi, continues to thrive, dominating music charts globally and inspiring K-pop artists to embrace its catchy dance routine on TikTok.

The TikTok trend has now reached some of the biggest names in K-pop, with the likes of Twice, Ateez, and Stray Kids enthusiastically sharing videos of themselves performing the "Idol" choreography. During live challenges, fans can be heard singing along to the infectious tune while their favorite K-pop idols showcase their moves. Undeniably, the Yoasobi song has become a sensation in South Korea, captivating fans and artists alike.

Yet, the impact of Idol extends far beyond the borders of South Korea. Within a mere two weeks of Oshi no Ko's debut, the song earned over 100 million global views on Spotify and YouTube combined. With nearly 50 million online streams, Idol secured a prominent spot on the Billboard Global 200, even reaching the pinnacle of the Billboard chart—a groundbreaking achievement for a Japanese song or anime single. This new K-pop trend surrounding Idol guarantees that countless new fans will discover the captivating track online.

For those unfamiliar with Oshi no Ko, the anime's first season is available for streaming on HIDIVE. The series revolves around Gorou, an obstetrician-gynecologist whose life exists far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry—particularly the world of his favorite idol, Ai Hoshino. However, an unexpected turn of events intertwines their destinies in ways that defy logic, prompting Gorou to take a stand and support his beloved idol.

The influence of Oshi no Ko's Idol is undeniable. From topping global music charts to captivating K-pop artists on TikTok, the song has transcended boundaries and united fans worldwide. With the anime's first season available for streaming, enthusiasts can delve deeper into the story that inspired this sensational phenomenon. As the world eagerly awaits future developments, it is clear that "Idol" will continue to resonate with audiences, leaving an indelible mark on the realms of music and fandom alike.