Leaks teases exciting Fortnite crossover with Jujutsu Kaisen anime

Fortnite fans, get ready to dive into a new anime adventure as rumors of an exciting crossover have been making waves. Recent speculations suggest that Fortnite's next anime collaboration is set to be with the popular series, Jujutsu Kaisen.

Gojo Satoru uses Hollow Purple against Fushiguro Toji in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4(MAPPA)

The news started circulating on Saturday when Fortnite insiders hinted at an upcoming big anime crossover. Then, BarbieharpFN, a Twitter account known for Fortnite leaks, seemingly confirmed the collaboration with Jujutsu Kaisen. While the specific characters and skins involved in the crossover are yet to be revealed, fans can expect an announcement soon as BarbieharpFN is preparing for another reveal.

The relatively new BarbieharpFN Twitter account shared a series of tweets over the weekend, providing insights into future Fortnite events and crossovers. The tweets culminated in the revelation that Jujutsu Kaisen would be the next IP crossover. The image used in the tweet came from the game Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash, but it's important to note that it may not represent the exact skins we'll see in Fortnite.

According to the leaker, Fortnite players can look forward to both male and female skins from Jujutsu Kaisen, along with various cosmetic accessories such as emotes, back bling, and pickaxes. However, the specifics of these accessories remain a mystery. It's common for collabs to offer more than just skins, and Fortnite often releases content gradually, similar to its Dragon Ball crossover. So, fans may have to wait a bit to see this exciting collaboration.

As of now, no release date has been revealed, but the leaker claims to possess "official" assets that will likely be shared soon.

If this leak turns out to be true, Jujutsu Kaisen will join the ranks of other anime crossovers that Fortnite has brought to its players. Jujutsu Kaisen has previously participated in a collaboration with PUBG Mobile.

