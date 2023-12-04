List of all the anime releasing in 2023

As we bid farewell to 2023, the anime landscape has one final gift for us in December. Although not as grandiose as the earlier months, this December offers a diverse selection of anime to keep fans entertained. Let's delve into the exciting releases awaiting us. All the anime releasing in December 2023.(X)

Renegade Immortal

Renegade Immortal

First on the list is "Renegade Immortal," a Chinese anime streaming now on Tencent Animation and We TV. Delving into the realm of cultivation fantasy, this series, based on the popular novel by Er Gen, introduces us to Wang Lin's journey on the path of immortality. With rich animation quality and a captivating storyline, "Renegade Immortal" proves that Chinese anime can rival its Japanese counterparts. Er Gen's work, previously known for creations like "I Shall Seal the Heavens" and "A Will Eternal," finally gets the animated treatment it deserves.

Hyakushou Kizoku Specials

Hyakushou Kizoku Specials

Next up is "Hyakushou Kizoku Specials," set to air on TV Asahi on Dec. 20. Following the success of the main series, these special episodes promise to continue the humorous adventures inspired by mangaka Hiromu Arakawa's experiences. With a unique and entertaining premise, this anime adds a touch of humor to the December lineup.

Dropkick on My Devil!!: End of Century Edition

Dropkick on My Devil!!: End of Century Edition

"Dropkick on My Devil!!: End of Century Edition" comes to the rescue for fans craving comedy. Scheduled to watch on BS Nippon Television on Dec. 27, this special episode brings back the beloved characters through a crowdfunding campaign that made history by raising 115 million yen. It's a testament to the dedicated fanbase that rallied for more content from this popular comedy anime.

Pokémon Concierge

Pokémon Concierge

"Pokémon Concierge" takes the stage on Netflix starting Dec. 28. This stop-motion animated series explores the Pokémon universe in a new light. As we follow Haru's adventures at the Pokémon Resort, we witness the unique bonds between creatures and their devoted companions. With its release as an Original Net Animation (ONA) series, "Pokémon Concierge" promises a fresh perspective on the beloved Pokémon franchise.

Burn the Witch #0.8

Burn the Witch #0.8

Closing the year on a high note is "Burn the Witch #0.8," streaming on Crunchyroll on Dec. 29. This special edition serves as a prequel to the original anime, set in the expansive Bleach universe. Returning with familiar faces and helmed by director Tatsuro Kawano, this special promises to offer a tantalizing glimpse into the world of witches Noel and Ninny.