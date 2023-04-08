Looking for a likeable MC in a harem anime? Cafe Terrace & Its Goddess delivers

Are you in the mood for a lighthearted, fun, and fanservice-filled anime? Then look no further than Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses, the latest addition to Kouji Seo's portfolio of harem anime.

Meet Hayato and his five female roommates in Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses

The anime revolves around Hayato, a young man who inherits his grandmother's rundown cafe on the shore, only to discover that it's also home to five young women who call themselves her family.(Tezuka Productions)

The anime revolves around Hayato, a young man who inherits his grandmother's rundown cafe on the shore, only to discover that it's also home to five young women who call themselves her family. The show wastes no time getting to the fanservice, but there's more to this anime than just that. Hayato is a great protagonist with a lot going on in his own life, and the show is hilarious and full of surprises.

The animation style matches the mangaka's style, and there are no complaints about the art. The close-up shots of the eyes, particularly Ouka's, are well done and add to the charm of the show. (Also Read: Mashle: Magic and Muscles Episode 1: Is it worth the watch?.)

Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses has likeable characters and self-awareness that add to its charm

One of the show's strengths is its characters. Hayato is a likeable MC who stands out from other harem protagonists, and the heroines are unique and exciting to watch. Ami, in particular, is a fan favourite who finally gets to shine in the anime adaptation.

The show is self-aware at times and doesn't take itself too seriously, which adds to its charm. The comedy is subjective, but it's safe to say that it's one of the show's strengths. It's rare to find a harem anime with a protagonist as likeable as the heroines, but Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses manage to do just that.

The only downside to the show is that it may not be for everyone. It's not the deepest story, and it can be a little fanservice at times. However, if you're looking for a fun and enjoyable rom-com harem anime, then Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses is worth a shot.

Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses is a hilarious and surprising rom-com harem anime that's worth watching. The show's likeable characters, self-awareness, and surprises make it a fun and enjoyable watch. If you're in the mood for a lighthearted and fanservice-filled anime, then Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses is the show for you.

