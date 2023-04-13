Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari is finally releasing globally - Here's when it releases in your country

Suzume no Tojimari has taken the world by storm with its stunning animation and captivating storyline. Makoto Shinkai, the movie magician behind the film, has done it again, dethroning One Piece Film: Red from the top spot in Japan.

Makoto Shinkai's latest anime blockbuster, Suzume no Tojimari, has taken the world by storm, surpassing Jujutsu Kaisen 0 to become the 15th highest-grossing film of all time in Japan.

But now, it's time for Suzume to conquer the global screens, the releases are starting on April 12, 2023. Fans around the world can finally get a taste of this cinematic masterpiece and experience the magic that only Shinkai can bring to the table.

Country Release Date France April 12, 2023 Malta April 12, 2023 Australia April 13, 2023 Brazil April 13, 2023 Germany April 13, 2023 Mexico April 13, 2023 New Zealand April 13, 2023 Austria April 14, 2023 Belgium April 14, 2023 Canada April 14, 2023 Gibraltar April 14, 2023 Ireland April 14, 2023 Luxembourg April 14, 2023 United Kingdom April 14, 2023 United States April 14, 2023 Portugal April 20, 2023 Finland April 21, 2023 India April 21, 2023 Poland April 21, 2023 United Arab Emirates April 27, 2023 Italy April 27, 2023 Turkey May 26, 2023

Japan's box office success: Suzume no Tojimari surpasses Your Name and Weathering With You

Since its release in Japan, Suzume no Tojimari has surpassed the box office success of both Your Name and Weathering With You. As of December 5, 2022, it has become the #87 top-grossing film of all time in Japan, earning over US$55.69 million in sales. (Also Read: Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari sets new box office record in Japan)

Saving Japan: The compelling storyline and breathtaking visuals of Suzume no Tojimari

The film's success can be attributed to its compelling storyline and breathtaking visuals. Suzume, a 17-year-old girl, finds herself on a journey to save Japan when she stumbles upon a mysterious door that, once opened, unleashes chaos and destruction. The fate of her country rests on her shoulders as she races to close all the doors and restore order.

As the global release of Suzume no Tojimari approaches, fans eagerly anticipate its arrival. Will it surpass the success of Your Name? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure: Makoto Shinkai's latest film is a must-watch for anime lovers and movie enthusiasts alike.

A must-watch film: Get ready for Makoto Shinkai's latest masterpiece - Suzume no Tojimari

Make sure to mark your calendars for the release date in your country and be prepared to witness a cinematic experience like no other. Suzume no Tojimari is a film that will leave a lasting impression on anyone who watches it, so don't miss out on the chance to be a part of its global journey.