Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari is finally releasing globally - Here's when it releases in your country
Suzume no Tojimari, Makoto Shinkai's latest anime film takes on the global screens on April 12, 2023. Don't miss out on its release date in your region.
Suzume no Tojimari has taken the world by storm with its stunning animation and captivating storyline. Makoto Shinkai, the movie magician behind the film, has done it again, dethroning One Piece Film: Red from the top spot in Japan.
But now, it's time for Suzume to conquer the global screens, the releases are starting on April 12, 2023. Fans around the world can finally get a taste of this cinematic masterpiece and experience the magic that only Shinkai can bring to the table.
|Country
|Release Date
|France
|April 12, 2023
|Malta
|April 12, 2023
|Australia
|April 13, 2023
|Brazil
|April 13, 2023
|Germany
|April 13, 2023
|Mexico
|April 13, 2023
|New Zealand
|April 13, 2023
|Austria
|April 14, 2023
|Belgium
|April 14, 2023
|Canada
|April 14, 2023
|Gibraltar
|April 14, 2023
|Ireland
|April 14, 2023
|Luxembourg
|April 14, 2023
|United Kingdom
|April 14, 2023
|United States
|April 14, 2023
|Portugal
|April 20, 2023
|Finland
|April 21, 2023
|India
|April 21, 2023
|Poland
|April 21, 2023
|United Arab Emirates
|April 27, 2023
|Italy
|April 27, 2023
|Turkey
|May 26, 2023
Japan's box office success: Suzume no Tojimari surpasses Your Name and Weathering With You
Since its release in Japan, Suzume no Tojimari has surpassed the box office success of both Your Name and Weathering With You. As of December 5, 2022, it has become the #87 top-grossing film of all time in Japan, earning over US$55.69 million in sales. (Also Read: Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari sets new box office record in Japan)
Saving Japan: The compelling storyline and breathtaking visuals of Suzume no Tojimari
The film's success can be attributed to its compelling storyline and breathtaking visuals. Suzume, a 17-year-old girl, finds herself on a journey to save Japan when she stumbles upon a mysterious door that, once opened, unleashes chaos and destruction. The fate of her country rests on her shoulders as she races to close all the doors and restore order.
As the global release of Suzume no Tojimari approaches, fans eagerly anticipate its arrival. Will it surpass the success of Your Name? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure: Makoto Shinkai's latest film is a must-watch for anime lovers and movie enthusiasts alike.
A must-watch film: Get ready for Makoto Shinkai's latest masterpiece - Suzume no Tojimari
Make sure to mark your calendars for the release date in your country and be prepared to witness a cinematic experience like no other. Suzume no Tojimari is a film that will leave a lasting impression on anyone who watches it, so don't miss out on the chance to be a part of its global journey.