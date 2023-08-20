Mark your calendars: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 trailer for Shibuya Arc drops soon!

After a brief hiatus, the fervently awaited Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is ready to unleash the long-awaited Shibuya Incident Arc. As fans brace for this new chapter of the anime, the release date for the first trailer has been unveiled, setting the stage for an exhilarating ride.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, featuring the intense Shibuya Incident Arc, teases fans with a trailer release on August 24th.(MAPPA)

The inaugural announcement for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 hinted at its ambitious undertaking, promising to delve into three major arcs from Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga. While the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs have already graced our screens this summer, the forthcoming episodes are primed to tackle the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident.

The countdown begins: A glimpse into the Shibuya Incident Arc

Mark your calendars for August 31st, as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6, aptly titled "It's Like That," emerges onto the scene. This episode promises to adapt material from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 64, cleverly leading into the heart of the Shibuya Arc. Anticipation is high, as this arc, widely acclaimed in the manga, is renowned for its adrenaline-pumping battles that have captivated fans.

But before the storm arrives, a sneak peek awaits. On August 24th, the anime will debut its first trailer and key visual for the Shibuya Arc. The excitement is palpable as viewers anticipate the unveiling of this much-awaited preview.

Catch up now: Prepare for the arc

For those who need to catch up, now is the perfect time. The entire first season of the Jujutsu Kaisen TV anime and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie are available for streaming on Crunchyroll. Season 2's episodes are also streaming, building up the momentum for the forthcoming arc.

Crunchyroll is your destination to join the journey. As the Shibuya Arc unfolds later this summer, the anime's vibrant energy will undoubtedly continue through the Fall 2023 anime lineup.

Fans are on the edge of their seats, eager to witness the unfolding of the Shibuya Incident Arc. The countdown to August 31st is on, and the promise of heart-pounding battles and captivating storytelling awaits.