Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 7: Exact release date, time and where to watch

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 7 will come out on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 11 pm in Japan on Tokyo MX and related local channels. But it will be available earlier at 9 am on AT-X. Global fans can watch it on Crunchyroll and Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel.

In episode 6 of Masamune-kun's Revenge R, titled "The Second Date," Aki and Makabe share a Christmas outing.

Yoshino tells Makabe that Aki's birthday is on Christmas. He wants to make it special, so he asks for advice on where to go. He plans everything and is ready for the date. They start with a sad movie together in a nearly empty theatre and later move on to find a cafe, but it's too crowded. So, they go to Makabe's house instead.

Masamune Kun's Revenge R episode 6 Release Schedule

Japanese fans have several options to watch Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 7, including Tokyo MX, AT-X, KBS Tokyo, BS Fuji, and other affiliated channels.

International fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll. For fans in South and Southeast Asia, the episode will be available for free on Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel. Everyone can enjoy the fun of episode 7!

Here is the exact release time in your time zone.

Date Masamune- kun's Revenge R Episode 7 Release Schedule JST PT ET GMT CET IST August, 14 11:00 PM 7:00 AM 10:00 AM 2:00 PM 4:00 PM 7:00 PM

Recap of Episode 6

Yoshino tells Makabe she won't talk to him anymore. The next day, she ignores him at school. But he still goes on dates with Aki.

Now that Yoshino isn't helping, Makabe plans dates himself. He asks classmates for Christmas date ideas and gets lots of suggestions.

Movie theatre | Source: Crunchyroll

Aki dresses up, and Makabe surprises her early. They go on a planned date a movie, and a cafe, but it burned down. Since all cafes are busy due to Christmas, Makabe invites her to his house. They find a note that his family won a trip. They make tea, mess up pancakes, and have cocoa.

In his room, Makabe shows their childhood pic. Things get awkward, he runs off. Aki asks Yoshino about the date and is confused about how it went.

Pancake disaster | Source: Crunchyroll

What to expect in Episode 7?

Aki and Makabe's relationship is really confusing, especially after their strange date. Makabe feels embarrassed for locking himself in the bathroom and sending Aki back alone, especially on her birthday.

Aki is confused about the diary message, as Makabe never explained it. To bring their relationship back, they need to talk openly about their feelings and past.

